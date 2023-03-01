Controversy Trails Police Arrest Of BVAS Syndicates In Abuja

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Reports that operatives of the Police Force arrested syndicates allegedly involved in the manipulation of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) in the Maitama area of Abuja have been laced with uncertainties.

Some individuals were reported to have been apprehended earlier on Tuesday following a tip-off that a location in 15 Ganges Street, Maitama was used as a base to allegedly manipulate the recently concluded presidential poll.

Operatives of the police were said to have also recovered some BVAS equipment, laptops and other materials, but information gathered from sources in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command revealed otherwise.

“Operatives stormed the address upon receiving the information and we met no one at the building. The security guard refused to open the gate. We also asked around and we didn’t get any information.

“We didn’t make the arrest, the CP or Area Command didn’t also, so who made the arrest?” a top official of the command who did not want to be identified told THE WHISTLER on Tuesday.

The officer insisted that the police made no such arrests, but were investigating the matter.

When contacted, the Spokesperson of the FCT Police, SP Josephine Adeh said the command was making efforts to investigate details of the authenticity of the evidence littered on the internet.

Adeh commented on a viral video of the recovered items, stating that no police officers were sighted, indicating the police had no involvement in the arrest.

“I can’t confirm as we are trying to find out too. The video did not show the Police there. We are investigating to find out the authenticity of the video please,” Adeh said in a series of texts sent to THE WHISTLER.

Meanwhile, the authorities of the Police Force in a statement on Wednesday corroborated available information on the matter.

The Spokesperson of the Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi said its operatives made no arrest nor recovered any electoral equipment from anyone.

The statement read partly: “Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), acting on a tip from residents of an area in Maitama who reported suspicious activities, visited the location, interviewed the occupants, and conducted a search on the house. In the course of the search, some electoral materials and BVAS machines were discovered in their possession.

“However, the Independent National Electoral Commission, when contacted, confirmed that the occupants of the house are staff of Emperor Technology, outsourcing engineering services to the INEC, and they were immediately released to go about their lawful business.

“The Force, while urging well-meaning members of the public to discountenance the false and misconstrued narrative being spread by some sections of the media about the arrest of these individuals and their link with BVAS manipulation, charged reporters and media houses to endeavour to do due diligence and ascertain the veracity of the information on the public space before spreading such to avoid being victims of the “breaking news syndrome”.

“Furthermore, the Nigeria Police urges all and sundry to avoid the creation and spread of misinformation and disinformation which is capable of causing disaffection between the populace and state actors more so as we are at a critical and sensitive moment in our democracy.”