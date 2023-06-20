CONUA, ASUU Disagree On FG’s Student Loan Programme

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Congress of University Academics (CONUA) has expressed optimism toward the student loan initiative, hailing President Bola Tinubu for the bill which he signed into law earlier this month.

The body made its stance known in a statement signed by its President, Dr. Niyi Sunmonu, and released on Tuesday, stating that they hope the loan will provide access to tertiary education for the less privileged.

CONUA is a breakaway faction of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“We are not advocating throwing away the baby with the bath water. We are optimists who wish that the loan will provide the opportunity for the less privileged to have access to University education, increase funding into the system, and help to stabilize the academic calendar.

“As a Union, we are aware of the Renewed Hope agenda of this administration, we also acknowledge the decision to take the very tough actions required to engineer fundamental changes in the polity.

“We equally appreciate the commitment to take the actions necessary to ameliorate the temporary painful effects of the inescapable tough decisions. CONUA hopes the administration would provide visionary leadership for the sustainable and progressive development of all facets of the nation.

“We, therefore, assure of our readiness to partner with this administration by generating and making accessible ideas and suggestions that will take, in particular, our educational system from its current state to a pedestal that we shall all be proud of. Together, we will work to engender renewed hope in Nigeria and create the conditions for the fulfillment of the noble aspirations of the citizenry,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the ASUU President Prof Emmanuel Osodeke referred to the student loan bill as impracticable and unsustainable.

During an appearance on Channels TV, Osodeke called on President Tinubu to change the loan into a grant instead for very poor students.

He stated that more than 90% of students won’t meet the “stringent requirements” to access and repay the loan.

“This would have been better if we are giving it to those set of students who are very poor, it should be called a grant, not a loan.

“It should be called a grant since it is coming from the Federation Account and not that (after) these people have access to it and when they are graduating, they have heavy loads behind them and within two years, if they don’t pay, they go to jail. That’s why we’re talking about collective bargaining, you have views from all sides,” he said.

THE WHISTLER reported when President Bola Tinubu signed the bill into law a few days ago, expressing his commitment to improving education in the nation and ensuring that talented students are not hindered by financial constraints in pursuing their dreams.

The bill, which was sponsored by a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, aims to provide interest-free loans to indigent Nigerian students.

Osodeke states that this was not the first time the idea of a student loan system has been introduced in Nigeria. He added that it would make more sense to look for alternative means to fund education for students who cannot afford it instead of a loan.

“The idea of student loans came in 1972 and it was in a bank established. People who took loans never paid, you can go and investigate. In 1994, and 1993, the military enacted Decree 50 also set up a Students’ Loan Board. The National Assembly domesticated it in 2004 and within a year, it went off. The money disappeared. We want to see how this one will be different.

“We, as a union also did research of countries all over the world, of people who have benefited from this loan, they were committing suicide. Recently, (President Joe) Biden is trying to pay back the bank loans of some who borrowed in the US,” he said.

“It is better to look for alternative means of funding education than to encumber students whose parents earn N30,000 a month with a loan,” he said.