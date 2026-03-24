Convention: Only Accredited Delegates Will Vote, Says APC

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All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured Nigerians of a peaceful, transparent and credible conduct of its National Convention scheduled for March 27 and March 28 at Eagle Square, Abuja.

A former lawmaker who represented Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituency, Hon. Oghene Egoh, gave the assurance in an interview in Abuja on Tuesday.

Egoh, who is also the Chairman, Media Relations Subcommittee of the APC National Convention, said that only accredited delegates would participate in the election process at the convention.

The convention, themed “Renewed Hope National Convention,” is expected to produce consensus candidates for key national positions within the party.

He said that adequate arrangements had been put in place to ensure hitch-free proceedings, expressing confidence that the outcome of the exercise would be satisfactory to stakeholders.

Egoh noted that the party was committed to the principles of equity, fairness and transparency in all its activities.

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According to him, the APC provides equal opportunities for both old and new members, irrespective of their political background.

“There is no discrimination within the party. Both longstanding and newly admitted members are treated with fairness and equity.

“This inclusiveness is evident in the roles assigned to him at the national convention,” he said.

He described the APC as the largest political party in Africa, with a strong membership base and wide influence.

“Efforts are in top gear to ensure that the convention is peaceful, orderly and credible.

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“The APC continues to set the pace in democratic practice, and we remain proud of our identity,” he said.

Egoh disclosed that about 36 national positions would be filled during the convention, adding that the emergence of consensus candidates would follow a democratic and acceptable process.

He also commended the administration of President Bola Tinubu, attributing recent reforms to the “Renewed Hope” agenda of the government.

According to him, the administration has taken bold steps toward economic restructuring and national stability.

He recalled that the President, upon assumption of office, removed fuel subsidy and initiated reforms in the foreign exchange market to stabilise the economy.

Egoh expressed optimism that ongoing policies would continue to yield positive outcomes, including gradual reductions in the prices of essential commodities.

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“The price of rice from N150,000 has reduced to N50,000, beans price has reduced too, pepper and tomatoes price has reduced from N18,000 to N5,000 per basket and prices of other essential commodities and consumables have reduced and effort are still ongoing for food items price to reduce, ” he said.

Egoh reiterated the party’s commitment to delivering a successful convention and urged Nigerians to remain confident in the democratic process.

“We assure Nigerians of a peaceful convention, a transparent process and outcomes that reflect the true will of party members,” he said.