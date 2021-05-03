Cooking Gas Explosion Kills Young Corper In Abia

34 SHARES Share Tweet

A yet-to- be identified young lady, who was said to have returned from where she was doing her national youth service, has reportedly died in a cooking gas explosion on Monday in Aba, Abia state.

She was said to have lighted the cooking gas in their kitchen while her mother was making a call close by with her phone when the gas cylinder exploded.

The incident happened in there residence located at Ngwa Road.

The house was partly razed in the ensuing inferno.

The young lady reportedly died on the spot as a result of the force of the explosion.

Her mother who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to the hospital for urgent medical treatment.

As a result of the explosion many tenants have been rendered homeless while those who sustained various degree of injuries are receiving treatment.

Some neighbors lamented that the father of the late woman was buried only a month ago.