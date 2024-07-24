Cooks, Nannies, Other Domestic Workers Must Be Paid N70,000 New Minimum Wage — Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has clarified that domestic workers such as maids, drivers, security guards and other domestic staff are covered by the new minimum wage of N70,000.

He said the new wage is across both the public and private sectors, and not the public sector alone as negotiated by the Nigerian Labour Congress or NLC.

Giving a summary after the red chamber passed the bill for presidential assent, Akpabio said, “If you are a tailor and you employ additional hands, you cannot pay them below N70,000.

“If you are a mother with a newborn child and you want to hire a housemaid to look after your child, you cannot pay the person below the approved minimum wage,” he said.

THE WHISTLER reports that both houses of the national assembly passed the 2024 National Minimum Wage Amendment Act Bill on Tuesday after President Bola Tinubu transmitted the bill to both chambers.

The president explained to the lawmakers the urgency of the bill and sought expeditious support from the lawmakers for passage.

The bill replaced the National Minimum Wage Act, No. 8, 2019, which approved a N30,000 minimum wage with five years to negotiate a new wage.

An addition to the amendment was a reduction of a new wage review period from five to three years.

Akpabio however emphasised that, “It is not a maximum wage. It applies to all and sundry,” to include domestic workers and other workers under the private sector.

He further said, “If you hire a driver or gateman, you cannot pay them below N70,000.

“So, I’m very delighted that this has been passed, and we now look forward to employers of labour improving on what has been set as a benchmark for all to follow,” Akpabio said.

“I congratulate the Nigeria Labour Congress, all Nigerians, and the National Assembly for this epoch-making legislation, which has even reduced the term of negotiations from five years to three years in view of the increasing cost of living.

“This is, again, a landmark legislation, so congratulations,” Akpabio said.