COP28: After Backlash, FG Lists 2 Meetings, Agreement Signing As Nigeria’s Gains From Dubai Conference

Following heavy criticism from Nigerians over the size of Nigeria’s delegation to the COP28 climate change summit in Dubai, the Federal Government has listed some gains the country is already making from its participation.

The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, said out of Nigeria’s 1,411 delegates to the Dubai summit, the government only sponsored 422.

They include representatives from the National Council on Climate Change (32), the Federal Ministry of Environment (34), all ministries (167), the Presidency (67), the Office of the Vice President (9), the National Assembly (40) and Federal Parastatals/Agencies (73).

Idris suggested that other participants must have been sponsored by non-government entities, including private companies, NGOs, CSOs, media and academia, among others.

Idris insisted that Nigeria’s robust participation is warranted given its status as Africa’s biggest economy and most populous country. He then highlighted four key gains so far to include:

The signing of an accelerated performance agreement between Nigeria and Germany to fast-track the implementation of the Presidential Power Initiative to improve electricity supply. Tinubu hosted a high-level meeting where he unveiled the Nigeria Carbon Market Activation Plan to attract investments in clean energy. He also discussed plans for an Electric Buses Rollout Programme. Nigeria stands to benefit substantially from the Loss and Damage Fund established at COP27 to help countries most impacted by climate change. Tinubu met with the President of the UAE to strengthen engagements between both countries.

Idris stressed that Tinubu has been vocal on the global stage about climate financing for African countries to transition away from extractive industries.

The statement comes after many Nigerians heavily criticized the government for sending such a large delegation to COP28 during difficult economic times.

Some critics had said it amounted to wasting taxpayers’ money.