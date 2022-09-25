COREN Confirms Death Of 2 Carpenters In Anambra Building Collapse

Nigeria
By Chinedu Aroh
Two persons died in the Anambra building collapse which occurred at Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area, the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria said Sunday.

COREN also identified the owner of the building as one Chief Barrister Frank Chijioke Elendu.

According to a source, “The deceased were said to be working at the two storey facility when the incident occurred at the early hours of Friday.”

The state chairman of COREN, Engr Victor Onyeanyana Meju, in a statement, said, “The structure which was contracted to Gumec Construction Company collapsed at about 17:55Hours of 22/09/2022.

“The building which is still under construction commenced two years ago. COREN, while in the course of their preliminary and visual site seeing, noted unprofessional practices which are against Engineering Codes and Standards in the country and beyond.

“Samples of concrete, rods, blocks and other aggregates from the site have been collected for proper laboratory test to ascertain their strengths.

“The State Technical Committee of the Engineering Regulation and Monitoring Inspectorate and the Anambra State Physical Planning Board has since sealed the site.”

