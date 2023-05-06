Coronation: King Charles Swears To Be A Blessing To All Faith

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

His Majesty, King Charles III of the United Kingdom has sworn to govern with justice and mercy.

Advertisement

This happened during his coronation ceremony on Saturday, where for the first time, according to the Royal Family, he prayed also for grace to be “a blessing to all” including those of “every faith and belief.”

Recall that following the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom

on September 8, 2022, she was automatically succeeded by the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles.

Charles is her eldest son among four siblings.

Elizabeth, who was the longest serving British monarch, had 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Succession in the Royal family is based on the next in line according to the family tree.

Advertisement

At the ‘Recognition’ section of the coronation on Saturday, the Archbishop of Canterbury proclaimed him the “undoubted King”.

After the proclamation was made, the congregation shouted ‘God Save King Charles!’, signalling the official commencement of his reign.

Earlier, the king promised to uphold the Anglican Church of England and the Presbyterian Church of Scotland.

The ceremony is graced by government officials from various countries of the world including the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

Nigeria was a former colony of Britain.