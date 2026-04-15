Coroner Adjourns Inquest into Death Of Chimamanda Adichie’s Son

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A coroner’s court in Lagos State has postponed the inquest into the death of Nkanu Adichie-Esege, the son of renowned author Chimamanda Adichie, after the involved parties did not file or exchange their witness statements as previously ordered.

Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji halted proceedings on Tuesday at the JIC Taylor Courthouse in Igbosere. The session had been scheduled for Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital to begin presenting its case by calling witnesses. However, the hearing could not proceed because none of the parties complied with the court’s earlier directive issued following an agreement on February 25, 2026 to frontload witness statements.

Expressing her dissatisfaction, the coroner noted that the non-compliance had stalled the process and prevented the court from hearing evidence as planned.

“This matter was slated for evidence, but none of the parties has complied with the directive of this court to file and exchange witnesses’ statements on oath,” Adetunji said.

Euracare’s lead counsel, Prof Taiwo Osipitan (SAN), appearing for the first time in the case, informed the court that there was no clear order specifying which party should file its statements first.

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“My Lord, there was no specific order as to who should file first,” he submitted.

He also indicated that the hospital planned to file an application for a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death, along with an order requiring the deceased’s parents — Dr Ivara Esege and Chimamanda Adichie-Esege to release the child’s medical records.

“We intend to bring an application for a postmortem examination and for the release of the deceased’s medical records, in the interest of fair hearing, before the hospital opens its case,” he added.

The coroner rejected the request, pointing out that the issue of an autopsy had already been addressed in an earlier sitting. The court had ruled that the inquest could continue without one.

“The issue of a postmortem has been considered by this court, and the law permits this inquest to proceed without the same,” the magistrate stated.

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She further noted that Euracare’s counsel had access to the records of previous proceedings and could obtain additional information through proper legal channels, such as subpoenas, without causing further delays.

“The counsel has access to the records of proceedings and may apply for any further information by way of subpoena or other lawful means without stalling this process,” she said.

The coroner emphasized that the proceedings must move forward without unnecessary delays, describing the inquest as inquisitorial rather than adversarial.

“This court will not allow the proceedings to be stalled. The inquest is inquisitorial and not adversarial, and it is aimed at ascertaining the truth, helping the family heal, and preventing a recurrence,” she held.

Counsel for the Esege family, Prof Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), and the lawyer for Atlantis Paediatric Hospital, Mr Adeniyi Kazeem (SAN), assured the court that their witness statements were ready and would be filed without delay.

Counsel for the Lagos State Government, Adebola Araba, stated that the need for expert witnesses would depend on the evidence presented during the inquest.

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The court subsequently adjourned the matter to May 5, May 20, and June 3, 2026, for further hearing.

Nkanu Adichie-Esege was admitted to Euracare Hospital on January 6, 2026, after being referred from Atlantis Paediatric Hospital for urgent medical care.

He died in the early hours of January 7, 2026. Following the incident, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria established a prima facie case of medical negligence against three doctors: Dr Tosin Majekodunmi, Medical Director of Euracare, Dr Titus Ogundare, an anaesthesiologist at the hospital and Dr Atinuke Uwajeh, Chief Medical Director of Atlantis Paediatric Hospital.