Corpses ‘Burnt Beyond Recognition’ At Onitsha Hospital Mortuary–Anambra Official

Fire gutted a part of the mortuary at the General Hospital, Onitsha, Anambra State, weekend.

THE WHISTLER gathered that many corpses were burnt beyond recognition.

The director of the state fire service, Engr Martin Agbili, told newsmen that the fire occurred around 12.34pm, and was caused by bush burning.

He said, “Yesterday, 22-01-2022 by 12:43hours, fire gutted the Onitsha General Hospital Mortuary as a result of bush burning from a nearby hospital’s quarter. All the deposited corpses were burnt beyond recognition.”