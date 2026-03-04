Corruption In Uniform Ends Now, IGP Tells Police Personnel

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, on Wednesday unveiled a sweeping reform agenda for the Nigeria Police Force, declaring zero tolerance for misconduct, corruption, and electoral partisanship.

Addressing senior officers in Abuja, Disu said his leadership would prioritise professionalism, accountability, transparency, and strict adherence to human rights, warning that rank and seniority would no longer shield erring officers from discipline.

Delivering one of his strongest warnings against corruption, abuse of power, unlawful detention, and extortion within the force, Disu acknowledged the damage misconduct has done to public trust and insisted that restoring confidence in policing would require decisive internal discipline.

Disu made it clear that indiscipline at any level would attract consequences, stating unequivocally that his administration would not protect any officer found culpable.

“Misconduct, abuse of power, corruption, extortion, and unlawful arrest or detention, no matter how isolated, erode confidence and dishonour the uniform.

“Let me be unambiguous: such conduct will not be tolerated. Under this leadership, there will be no sacred cows. Rank, seniority, or position will offer no protection. Officers found culpable will face swift and appropriate disciplinary action, including dismissal and prosecution where applicable,” Disu warned

As part of efforts to rebuild institutional credibility, Disu announced plans to strengthen and insulate the Police’s internal disciplinary mechanisms from interference.

He said the Force Provost, Complaints Response Unit, and X-Squad would be empowered to operate decisively and independently in investigating professional misconduct.

Dish continued, “To restore and sustain public confidence in the Nigeria Police Force, our internal accountability mechanisms will be strengthened, revitalised, and insulated from undue influence.

“The Force Provost, the Complaints Response Unit, and the X-Squad will be empowered to operate decisively, independently, and without fear or favour in the investigation of misconduct, abuse of authority, corruption, or unprofessional conduct.

“The message must be clear: no officer is above the law.”

Disu further placed strong emphasis on restraint, fairness, and lawful use of authority, describing respect for human rights as fundamental to professional policing.

He warned that legitimacy flows from conduct, not from uniformed authority, stressing that public trust must remain central to the Force’s operations.

“Authority is strongest when it is exercised with restraint, fairness, and sound judgment.

“While the uniform confers lawful power, it is our conduct, our words, actions, and decisions that ultimately confer legitimacy.

“Respect for human rights is, therefore, not optional; it is fundamental to professional policing and central to sustaining public trust,” he noted

Disu also announced a comprehensive review of recruitment processes to ensure only individuals of sound character and competence are admitted into the Force.

He said police training institutions would undergo curriculum modernisation to reflect evolving criminal tactics and global best practices.

According to him, “We will undertake a comprehensive review of our recruitment processes to ensure that only individuals of sound character, competence, and commitment are admitted into the Nigeria Police Force.

“Our training curriculum across all police institutions will be modernised and continuously updated to reflect emerging security realities, evolving criminal tactics, and global best practices in law enforcement.

“A modern police force cannot be anchored on outdated methods; it must be adaptive in strategy, knowledgeable in approach, technologically proficient, and forward-looking in outlook.”

In a shift toward proactive security management, the IGP announced that the Force would adopt intelligence-led and evidence-based policing models.

He pledged deliberate investment in cyber forensics, surveillance technologies, and scientific crime-scene management to stay ahead of criminal networks.

“We will therefore re-engineer our operational strategies to fully embrace intelligence-led, evidence-based, and technology-driven policing models.

“We will invest deliberately in modern investigative tools, digital and cyber forensics, data analytics, surveillance technologies, and scientific crime-scene management to ensure that our responses are proactive rather than reactive.

The Police chief declared community policing a central pillar of his administration, directing Commissioners of Police to deepen engagement with traditional institutions, youth groups, and civil society.

He stressed that policing cannot succeed in isolation from the communities served.

“Community policing will be a central pillar of our operational philosophy.

“Policing cannot succeed in isolation from the communities we serve.

“Security is a shared responsibility, and partnership is our greatest force multiplier,” he added.

With the 2027 General Elections approaching, Disu issued a stern warning against electoral partisanship, vowing strict neutrality and professionalism in election security management.

He assured Nigerians that the Police would secure the electoral process before, during, and after the polls.

“The Police must be firm in enforcing the law, impartial in its decisions, professional in its conduct, and strictly neutral in all electoral engagements.

“Let me state without ambiguity: there will be zero tolerance for partisanship, misconduct, or abuse of authority.

“Any officer found to have compromised neutrality, violated electoral laws, or acted outside approved rules of engagement will face swift and decisive disciplinary action, including prosecution where applicable,” he concluded.