Cosmetic Surgeon, Anu Adepoju Convicted By Lagos Court Over Client’s Death

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State has convicted a medical doctor, Anuoluwapo Adepoju, over the death of a client following a failed plastic surgery.

In 2020, the medical doctor was said to have conducted a failed plastic surgery, which resulted in the death of one Nneka Onwuzuligbo.

She was arraigned by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on a five-count charge, alongside her hospital, MedContour Services Limited, in July of the same year.

The charges bordered on her refusal to honour an invitation and produce documents to assist the investigation.

Adepoju’s conviction was disclosed on Friday by a former Director-General of FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera.

“Dr. Anu Adepoju & her medical practice convicted in all 5 counts charged by FCCPC.The wheel of justice may grind slow, but we must see it through. What we need are enforced with audacity & will to prosecute competently & diligently. Good day for consumers of professional services,” Irukera said in a tweet.

“Today is a day of pride for me that I prosecuted Anu Adepoju and her medical practice. Though I’ve left, the case has ended in a conviction strengthening the accountability framework for all in society, professionals or otherwise. This is how society should work and grow.”

In November 2020, Adepoju was suspended indefinitely from practising medicine pending the full and final disposition of disciplinary proceedings by the Medical and Dental Council’s (MDCN).