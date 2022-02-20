Council Election: Gov Ugwuanyi’s Aide Donates Salary in Support Of PDP

Mr Emmanuel Ikechukwu-Jonathan, the special assistant to Enugu State governor on New Media Matters, weekend, announced the donation of his one month salary in support of the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of council polls scheduled for Feb 23 in Enugu State.

Jonathan told THE WHISTLER that the donation was his contribution towards the success of the party during the council election.

He said he remained grateful to Gov Ugwuanyi for giving him the opportunity to work in his government, adding that he would continue to reciprocate the gesture in anyway possible.

He enjoined the people of Enugu State to vote for the PDP candidates in the February 23rd council polls.

He said, “The result is now very clear that PDP is ahead of other political parties in the state. You know that a political party is just like a vehicle that conveys people to their destinations, and for that vehicle to arrive safely, it must be fueled and supported through different ways.

“I therefore urge members of the PDP and Ndi Enugu to support and vote for PDP in the forthcoming LG elections for more democracy dividends at the grass roots.”

Jonathan also urged all the PDP chairmanship and councillorship candidates in the forthcoming LG elections in the state to emulate the leadership qualities of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi ‘who believes in peaceful style of politics and leadership’.

Our correspondent gathered that Jonathan had in the past conducted free medical programmes for the poor and indigent ones, donated educational materials to pupils and students, paid school fees to indigent pupils and students, as well as settled medical bills for patients who could not settle their bills after treatment.

Meanwhile, THE WHISTLER observes that it is only the PDP that is campaigning across all nooks and crannies of the 17 LGAs in the state, with the governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, leading the team.

Records further show that every elective position in the state–from councillorship to governorship–is occupied by the PDP.

Bar Ken Ike, former chairman of IPAC in the state, had last week told our correspondent that there was need for increased political opposition in the country to enthrone more viable governance.