Council Polls: Enugu CP Assures Electorate Of Adequate Security

The commissioner of police, Enugu State, CP Abubakar Lawal, Sunday, ordered maximum deployment of personnel and other policing resources of the command to ensure security and peaceful conduct of the forthcoming council elections in the state.

The election is scheduled for Wednesday, 23rd February, 2022.

CP Lawal also reassured the commitment of the police to collaborate with other security agencies, local security outfits and stakeholders to provide adequate security during the period of the elections and beyond.

The commissioner cautioned political parties, their candidates and supporters against conducting themselves in manners capable of making the peaceful and smooth conduct of the elections impossible.

He warned that any acts of electoral malpractice and violence of any kind would not be tolerated before, during and after the elections.

The CP urged the electorate to use the opportunity of public holiday and restriction of non-essential human and vehicular movements on the day of the elections, as declared by the state government, to go out en masse and exercise their franchise without fear of intimidation or harassment.

He enjoined Ndi Enugu State to remain vigilant, law-abiding and comply with the movement restriction order, as well as promptly report acts of electoral malpractice, violence and criminality to the nearest police station.

The state police public relations officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, urged electorate in the state to call the command’s emergency hotlines on: 08032003702, 08075390883 or 08086671202 in case 9f emergency.

The state government had earlier declared this Wednesday a work-free day for the council polls.