Council Warns Against Politicising Olubadan Ascendancy Tradition

Members of the Olubadan in Council have warned some unnamed persons allegedly trying to bring politics into the selection of a new Olubadan to desist.

The High Chiefs spoke on Wednesday at Mapo Hall where the Otun Olubadan, High Chief Lekan Balogun, who is the next in line to Olubadan was also present .

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, joined his ancestors on Sunday at the age of 93.

But the smooth tradition of succession in Ibadan is currently being threatened based on a letter written to Governor Seyi Makinde by a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Oyo State, Michael Lana.

Lana had in the letter asked Makinde to withhold approval of Lekan Balogun’s name.

He argued that most of the High Chiefs had been crowned Obas by the administration of Abiola Ajimobi and it would be an aberration for an Oba to ascend the throne of Olubadan.

“Wether we have been crowned before or not, that is irrelevant. The tradition is there and they shouldn’t bring politics into the tradition of Ibadan.

“Twelve Chiefs constitute the Olubadan in council including the Iyalode of Ibadanland and 10 of us have endorsed Lekan Balogun. There is no judgement stoping him from becoming the next Olubadan.”

The Ekarun Olubadan, High Chief Hamidu Ajibade, said the late Ajimobi elevated them but did not alter the Chieftaincy Law of Ibadan.

He said based on this, they all had the right to ascend the throne of Olubadan at their various times.

He explained that the late Olubadan still promoted some of the high chiefs when there were vacancies despite that they had been promoted obas.

High Chief Lekan Balogun noted in his address that in line with the traditional practice of Ibadanland, the Olubadan-in-Council has been up and doing liaising with the Oyo State Government to ensure that every necessary step to sustained the peace of the city is strictly followed.

He said, “I wish to commiserate with the peace-loving people of Ibadanland on the sudden transition to eternity of the late great Monarch and I enjoin you all to remain peaceful in all your conducts in order to sustain our unequalled historical peaceful co-existence for which Ibadanland is globally known.

“I, therefore, enjoin you all to discard with all unfounded rumors and insinuations capable of disturbing the peace of Ibadanland, irrespective of the quarter from which such fake news emanate.

“In line with the traditional practice of Ibadanland when occasion like this arises, the Olubadan-in-Council has been up and doing liaising with the Oyo State Government to ensure that every necessary step to sustain the peace of the City is strictly followed.”