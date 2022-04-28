Councillors, Other Support Groups Donate N135m To Malami’s Kebbi Governorship Bid

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has been gifted N135 million in view of the governorship election in Kebbi State.

The monies were gathered by his supporters and associates.

Halama Hassan Tukur announced in Kebbi on Thursday that women supporters in Kebbi State donated N30million while Malami Women Support Initiative (MAWOSI) donated N20 million.

Further breakdown of the total sum revealed that the Association of Serving Councillors of the 225 wards in the state gave N25 million while the Association of Former Members of the State House of Assembly donated N5 miillion.

One Musa Dantata Yauri, who is a beneficiary of a loan scheme facilitated by Malami in the state, said beneficiaries also gave N5 million in cash.

The donations were revealed during the AGF’s three days stakeholders meeting in the state.

Aminu Shamaki announced during the meeting that friends and associates of the AGF also contributed N50million.

Malami told residents that having served as the country’s Chief law Officer, well meaning Nigerians have asked him to run for the state’s governorship position.

Reacting to the development, Kebbi governor, Atiku Bagudu, asked stakeholders to work for the success of the All Progressives Congress during the state wide and nationwide polls.