‘Count Us Out’ – Abi, Yakurr LGs Reject Membership Of Ogoja State

Stakeholders in Abi and Yakurr local government areas, in the Central Senatorial District of Cross River State, have rejected being members of the movement to create Ogoja State.

Stakeholders from the LGAs, who formed a coalition called Abi-Yakurr Peoples Assembly, declared their position in a communiqué issued after a joint meeting with Bassey Otu, the governor of the state.

In the communiqué signed by Dr Sam Eno, the Secretary of the Assembly, and made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja, they stated that the inclusion of Abi and Yakurr among the 11 local government areas proposed to the National Assembly to constitute Ogoja State was done in error.

They revealed that they had earlier protested the inclusion of their local government areas in a letter written to Mr Kanu Agabi, SAN, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, who is the leader of Ogoja State Creation Forum.

Noting that they are not opposed to the creation of the new Ogoja state, they said they preferred to remain within Cross River State.

They affirmed the inherent right of the Abi and Yakurr People to decide their political allegiance while stating unequivocally that the people of the two LGs have agreed to remain within the Cross River State.

“The importance of the Abi and Yakurr Peoples remaining within Cross River State was underscored as a critical element of their collective identity and future prosperity,” the communique said.

It added, “There was also unanimous support for the creation of Ogoja State. The meeting recognised that the creation of an additional state from the current Cross River State would likely foster significant economic development.

“However, it was emphasised that Abi and Yakurr would continue to be part of Cross River State,” the communiqué added.

Also, the Assembly said they presented a formal declaration of their unwavering resolve to remain an integral part of Cross River State, contingent upon the prospective creation of Ogoja State during the visit to the governor.

They quoted the governor as expressing support for the Abi-Yakurr people’s preference to remain within Cross River State, recognising the enduring cultural and historical connections that bind them.

The governor also briefed the Assembly on his strategic efforts to reclaim the 98 oil wells that were excised from the state, a move they said is pivotal to the state’s economic revitalisation.