Count Us Out Of Wike’s Expulsion, Adamawa, Plateau Govs Tell PDP Leaders

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri and his Plateau State counterpart, Caleb Mutfwang, have faulted the expulsion of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Fintiri, in a post on his X handle on Saturday night, dissociated himself from the decision of PDP leaders to expel the minister.

Governor Fintiri said the action did not reflect his position, saying that it was not in the best interest of the party.

The governor described himself as a loyal and committed PDP member who would not support any action capable of deepening the crisis in the opposition party.

According to him, attempts to ostracise key stakeholders at a time the party is still grappling with internal divisions could undermine efforts toward rebuilding and reconciliation.

According to him, what the PDP urgently needed was unity, not punitive measures that were capable of worsening the crisis.

Advertisement

“I stand for the peace and stability of the PDP. I will not be party to anything that could lead to its disintegration.”

Fintiri called on PDP leaders and stakeholders to prioritise healing, dialogue, and collective progress, saying that only reconciliation can restore the party’s strength and credibility.

The Adamawa governor insisted his position is driven by a genuine desire to see the party overcome its internal challenges and reposition itself ahead of future political engagements.

Similarly, the Governor Mutfwang of Plateau State also distanced himself from the minister’s expulsion

The governor, in a statement on Saturday night by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, said the decision to expel Wike and other party chieftains was not discussed by the PDP Governors Forum or the National Executive Committee (NEC).

Advertisement

“The Executive Governor of Plateau State, His Excellency Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has formally distanced himself from the expulsion of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Governor of Rivers State, Barr. Nyesom Wike, former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, and Senator Samuel Anyanwu, alongside other leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),” the statement said.

According to him, expelling key party stakeholders at such a critical time was not the solution to the party’s internal challenges.

The PDP leaders expelled Wike, the PDP National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, and a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, at the party’s convention ground in Ibadan on Saturday night.

Also expelled are the PDP National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature; Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN; factional national chairman of the Wike camp, Abdulrahman Mohammed; and the faction’s BoT chairman, Mao Ohuabunwa.

Others are Chairman of the Abia State PDP chapter, Austin Nwachukwu; Imo State chapter chairman, Abraham Amah; PDP South-South zonal secretary, George Turner; and South-South zonal PDP chairman, Dan Orbih.

The motion for their expulsion was moved by a former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Olabode George.

Advertisement

The chairman of the Bauchi State chapter of the PDP, Samaila Burga, seconded the motion for the party chieftains’ expulsion.