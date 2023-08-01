COUP: Any Military Attack On Niger Means War Against Us, Mali, Burkina Faso Warn Tinubu-led ECOWAS, Others

134 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Mali and Burkina Faso have warned that any attack on Niger Republic coup plotters will be considered as declaration of war against them, implying they would join forces with the soldiers that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum from power.

Advertisement

The warning came after the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) chaired by President Bola Tinubu threatened to use force against the soldiers that toppled the government of Mohamed if they don’t backtrack within seven days.

The two countries, led by the military, gave a joint statement warning ECOWAS against going ahead with their decision.

“The transitional governments of Burkina Faso and Mali express their fraternal solidarity, to the people of Niger, who have decided with full responsibility to take their destiny in hand and assume the fullness of their sovereignty before history,”

“Any military intervention against Niger would be tantamount to a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali,” they warned.

Meanwhile, international partners like the African Union and European Union have backed ECOWAS on their decision.