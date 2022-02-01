Coup Attempt In Guinea Bissau As ECOWAS Warns Soldiers

Soldiers have staged a coup attempt in Guinea Bissau, the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS announced on Tuesday.

The coup attempt in Guinea Bissau, a West African country, is the fourth in three years after military coup d’etat ousted democratic leadership in Burkina Faso, Mali and Guinea.

According to ECOWAS, there were gunshots at the government palace in the capital Bissau.

In a bid to compel the soldiers to withdraw and not carry out the coup plot, ECOWAS issued an official statement expressing concerns about another round of coup in the region.

“ECOWAS condemns the coup attempt and holds the military responsible for the physical integrity of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and members of his government.

“ECOWAS asks the military to return to their barracks and maintain a republican posture,” the statement added.