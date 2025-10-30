‘Coup Plot’: Brigadier General, Colonels, Majors Among 16 Officers In Custody—Report

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The identities of sixteen senior officers allegedly detained in a failed plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s administration have been uncovered.

Fourteen of the detained officers belong to the Nigerian Army, while the remaining two serve in the Navy and the Air Force, reports Premium Times.

The officers are currently in custody as military intelligence units trace the network and motive behind the planned coup.

According to the report, most of the detained personnel are from the Infantry Corps, the Army’s main combat arm that leads ground operations, while others serve in the Signals and Ordnance Corps, which handle communication systems and logistics.

They reportedly include a brigadier general, a colonel, four lieutenant colonels, five majors, two captains, a lieutenant, a naval lieutenant commander, and an air force squadron leader.

Amid the investigation, the army reportedly raided the Abuja home of former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and ex-Bayelsa State governor, Timipre Sylva, who was alleged to have played a role in the planned coup.

Advertisement

Profiles of Detained Officers

Brigadier General Musa Abubakar Sadiq

Born on 3 January 1974, Sadiq, with service number N/10321, is suspected to have led the planned coup. A native of Nasarawa State and member of Regular Course 44, he trained at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) from 1992 to 1997.

He rose to brigadier general in 2019 after becoming a colonel in 2015. Sadiq, an infantry officer, previously commanded the 3rd Brigade in Kano and served as Garrison Commander of 81 Division, Lagos. In 2024, he was detained for alleged diversion of relief materials and sale of military assets as scrap.

Colonel M.A. Ma’aji

Ma’aji, from Niger State, was born on 1 March 1976 and holds service number N/10668. The infantry officer joined the army in 1995 and completed training in 2000.

Advertisement

He was said to be one of the key strategists of the plot. A member of the 47 Regular Course, he became a lieutenant colonel in 2013 and full colonel in 2017. Ma’aji commanded the 19 Battalion in Okitipupa, Ondo State, and participated in Operation Crocodile Smile II in the Niger Delta.

Lieutenant Colonel S. Bappah

Bappah, from Bauchi State, was born on 21 June 1984. With service number N/13036, the Signals Corps officer trained at the NDA between 2004 and 2008 and is a member of Regular Course 56.

Lieutenant Colonel A.A. Hayatu

Hayatu, an infantry officer from Kaduna State, was born on 13 August 1983. He trained at the NDA from 2004 to 2008, holding service number N/13038, and also belongs to the 56 Regular Course.

Lieutenant Colonel P. Dangnap

Advertisement

Dangnap, from Plateau State, was born on 1 April 1986. He was court-martialed in 2015 alongside 29 others for offences tied to the Boko Haram campaign.

The infantry officer, service number N/13025, trained from 2004 to 2008 as part of Regular Course 56.

Lieutenant Colonel M. Almakura

Almakura, born on 18 March 1983 in Nasarawa State, serves in the Infantry Corps. With service number N/12983, he trained at the NDA from 2004 to 2008 as a member of Regular Course 56.

Major A.J. Ibrahim

Ibrahim, from Gombe State, was born on 12 June 1987. The Infantry Corps officer, service number N/13065, trained at the NDA from 2004 to 2008 and attained the rank of captain in 2013.

Major M.M. Jiddah

Jiddah, an indigene of Katsina State, was born on 9 July 1985. He is an infantry officer with service number N/13003 and a member of the 56 Regular Course.

Major M.A. Usman

Usman, from the Federal Capital Territory, was born on 1 April 1989. He belongs to the Infantry Corps and holds service number N/15404. The officer, a member of Regular Course 60, trained from 2008 to 2012.

Major D. Yusuf

Yusuf, from Gombe State, was born on 26 May 1988. The Ordnance Corps officer, service number N/14753, trained at the NDA from 2007 to 2012 under Regular Course 59.

Major I. Dauda

Dauda, an infantry officer from Jigawa State, joined through the Direct Short Service Commission. He trained between June 2009 and March 2010 under Course 38, with service number N/13625.

Captain Ibrahim Bello

Bello, born on 28 July 1987, is a member of the Direct Short Service Commission Course 43. His service number is N/16266.

Captain A.A. Yusuf

Yusuf, an army captain with service number N/16724, is among the detained officers. Further details about his deployment remain unclear.

Lieutenant S.S. Felix

Felix, with service number N/18105, is a Nigerian Army lieutenant under investigation. Limited information is available about his role in the alleged plot.

Lieutenant Commander D.B. Abdullahi

Abdullahi, a Nigerian Navy officer with service number NN/3289, is also among those detained. Investigators have not yet disclosed his alleged level of involvement.

Squadron Leader S.B. Adamu

Adamu, with service number NAF/3481, serves in the Nigerian Air Force. His detention marks the Air Force’s only link so far to the alleged conspiracy.