Coup Throws Niger Into Hunger As UN Agency Seeks N67 Billion To Feed Women, Children

The World Food Programme (WFP) has disclosed that it urgently seeks US$71 million (about ₦67 billion) to address the hunger crisis that has befallen Niger Republic since the military junta overthrew the democratic government of President Mohamed Bazoum.

WFP is the United Nations agency responsible for food assistance across the world.

In a statement published on its website on Wednesday, the WPF stated that due to the political upheaval shaking Niger currently in view of its bilateral face-off with neighbouring and foreign countries, sustaining short and long-term responses to the worsening hunger crisis in the country is crucial.

“Our work is vital for the most vulnerable in Niger and needs to continue, particularly in the current circumstances.

“Whatever the political situation, continuing our humanitarian and resilience efforts is crucial at these times of crisis,” WFP Acting Regional Director for Western Africa, Margot van der Velden, said.

The agency revealed that in the first week of August alone, WFP teams delivered life-saving food to 140,000 Nigeriens across the country.

It added that about 74,000 children were given malnutrition care, adding that more funds are required to help the situation.

“WFP’s emergency assistance needs to reach people at the moment they need it and at the appropriate scale.

“Through its resilience-building support, WFP assists communities in building self-sufficiency, decreasing humanitarian needs and reinforcing social cohesion,” the statement on the website partly reads.

Meanwhile, unfolding developments in Niger Republic suggest that the junta is not ready to return the country to democracy in compliance with demands of the Economic Community of West Africa States.

They have installed a new government comprising of military generals.

On the part of ECOWAS, the leadership of its standby military forces met in Ghana over possible activation of military intervention in Niger.

ECOWAS has the full support of the United States and France while Russia has cautioned against use of force.