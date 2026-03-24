Court Adjourns El-Rufai’s Bail Hearing

Nigeria
By The Whistler

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Nasir-El-Rufai
Nasir El-Rufai, former Kaduna governor

A Federal High Court in Kaduna on Tuesday adjourned proceedings on the bail application of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai to March 31, 2026.

El-Rufai appeared at the court under tight security for his arraignment, as legal arguments were presented by both the defense and the prosecution.

Counsel to the defendant, Ukpon Akpan, urged the court to grant bail, citing constitutional rights and the need for the former governor to have adequate time to prepare his defence.

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The court will resume the hearing on March 31, when the bail application will be reconsidered.

More details soon…

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