Court Adjourns El-Rufai’s Bail Hearing

https://thewhistler.ng/wp-includes/js/jquery/jquery.min.js

var betterads_screen_width = document.body.clientWidth;betterads_el = document.getElementById('wazc-351755-838515116'); if (betterads_el.getBoundingClientRect().width) { betterads_el_width_raw = betterads_el_width = betterads_el.getBoundingClientRect().width; } else { betterads_el_width_raw = betterads_el_width = betterads_el.offsetWidth; } var size = ["125", "125"]; if ( betterads_el_width >= 728 ) betterads_el_width = ["728", "90"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 468 ) betterads_el_width = ["468", "60"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 336 ) betterads_el_width = ["336", "280"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 300 ) betterads_el_width = ["300", "250"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 250 ) betterads_el_width = ["250", "250"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 200 ) betterads_el_width = ["200", "200"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 180 ) betterads_el_width = ["180", "150"]; if ( betterads_screen_width >= 1140 ) { document.getElementById('wazc-351755-838515116-place').innerHTML = '<ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:' + betterads_el_width_raw + 'px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2063438533620344" data-ad-slot="4235019470" data-full-width-responsive="true" data-ad-format="rectangle"></ins>'; (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); }else if ( betterads_screen_width >= 1019 && betterads_screen_width < 1140 ) { document.getElementById('wazc-351755-838515116-place').innerHTML = '<ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:' + betterads_el_width_raw + 'px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2063438533620344" data-ad-slot="4235019470" data-full-width-responsive="true" data-ad-format="rectangle"></ins>'; (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); }else if ( betterads_screen_width >= 768 && betterads_screen_width < 1019 ) { document.getElementById('wazc-351755-838515116-place').innerHTML = '<ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:' + betterads_el_width_raw + 'px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2063438533620344" data-ad-slot="4235019470" data-full-width-responsive="true" data-ad-format="rectangle"></ins>'; (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); }else if ( betterads_screen_width < 768 ) { document.getElementById('wazc-351755-838515116-place').innerHTML = '<ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:' + betterads_el_width_raw + 'px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2063438533620344" data-ad-slot="4235019470" data-full-width-responsive="true" data-ad-format="rectangle"></ins>'; (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); }

var betterads_screen_width = document.body.clientWidth;betterads_el = document.getElementById('wazc-351752-563146738'); if (betterads_el.getBoundingClientRect().width) { betterads_el_width_raw = betterads_el_width = betterads_el.getBoundingClientRect().width; } else { betterads_el_width_raw = betterads_el_width = betterads_el.offsetWidth; } var size = ["125", "125"]; if ( betterads_el_width >= 728 ) betterads_el_width = ["728", "90"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 468 ) betterads_el_width = ["468", "60"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 336 ) betterads_el_width = ["336", "280"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 300 ) betterads_el_width = ["300", "250"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 250 ) betterads_el_width = ["250", "250"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 200 ) betterads_el_width = ["200", "200"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 180 ) betterads_el_width = ["180", "150"]; if ( betterads_screen_width >= 1140 ) { document.getElementById('wazc-351752-563146738-place').innerHTML = '<ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2063438533620344" data-ad-slot="4415950476" data-full-width-responsive="true" data-ad-format="auto" ></ins>'; (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});}else if ( betterads_screen_width >= 1019 && betterads_screen_width < 1140 ) { document.getElementById('wazc-351752-563146738-place').innerHTML = '<ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2063438533620344" data-ad-slot="4415950476" data-full-width-responsive="true" data-ad-format="auto" ></ins>'; (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});}else if ( betterads_screen_width >= 768 && betterads_screen_width < 1019 ) { document.getElementById('wazc-351752-563146738-place').innerHTML = '<ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2063438533620344" data-ad-slot="4415950476" data-full-width-responsive="true" data-ad-format="auto" ></ins>'; (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});}else if ( betterads_screen_width < 768 ) { document.getElementById('wazc-351752-563146738-place').innerHTML = '<ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2063438533620344" data-ad-slot="4415950476" data-full-width-responsive="true" data-ad-format="auto" ></ins>'; (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});}

var betterads_screen_width = document.body.clientWidth;betterads_el = document.getElementById('wazc-351751-991150694'); if (betterads_el.getBoundingClientRect().width) { betterads_el_width_raw = betterads_el_width = betterads_el.getBoundingClientRect().width; } else { betterads_el_width_raw = betterads_el_width = betterads_el.offsetWidth; } var size = ["125", "125"]; if ( betterads_el_width >= 728 ) betterads_el_width = ["728", "90"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 468 ) betterads_el_width = ["468", "60"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 336 ) betterads_el_width = ["336", "280"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 300 ) betterads_el_width = ["300", "250"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 250 ) betterads_el_width = ["250", "250"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 200 ) betterads_el_width = ["200", "200"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 180 ) betterads_el_width = ["180", "150"]; if ( betterads_screen_width >= 1140 ) { document.getElementById('wazc-351751-991150694-place').innerHTML = '<ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:' + betterads_el_width_raw + 'px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2063438533620344" data-ad-slot="4235019470" data-full-width-responsive="true" data-ad-format="fluid"></ins>'; (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});}else if ( betterads_screen_width >= 1019 && betterads_screen_width < 1140 ) { document.getElementById('wazc-351751-991150694-place').innerHTML = '<ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:' + betterads_el_width_raw + 'px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2063438533620344" data-ad-slot="4235019470" data-full-width-responsive="true" data-ad-format="fluid"></ins>'; (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});}else if ( betterads_screen_width >= 768 && betterads_screen_width < 1019 ) { document.getElementById('wazc-351751-991150694-place').innerHTML = '<ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:' + betterads_el_width_raw + 'px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2063438533620344" data-ad-slot="4235019470" data-full-width-responsive="true" data-ad-format="fluid"></ins>'; (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});}else if ( betterads_screen_width < 768 ) { document.getElementById('wazc-351751-991150694-place').innerHTML = '<ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:' + betterads_el_width_raw + 'px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2063438533620344" data-ad-slot="4235019470" data-full-width-responsive="true" data-ad-format="fluid"></ins>'; (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});}

var betterads_screen_width = document.body.clientWidth;betterads_el = document.getElementById('wazc-263018-462529717'); if (betterads_el.getBoundingClientRect().width) { betterads_el_width_raw = betterads_el_width = betterads_el.getBoundingClientRect().width; } else { betterads_el_width_raw = betterads_el_width = betterads_el.offsetWidth; } var size = ["125", "125"]; if ( betterads_el_width >= 728 ) betterads_el_width = ["728", "90"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 468 ) betterads_el_width = ["468", "60"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 336 ) betterads_el_width = ["336", "280"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 300 ) betterads_el_width = ["300", "250"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 250 ) betterads_el_width = ["250", "250"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 200 ) betterads_el_width = ["200", "200"]; else if ( betterads_el_width >= 180 ) betterads_el_width = ["180", "150"]; if ( betterads_screen_width >= 1140 ) { document.getElementById('wazc-263018-462529717-place').innerHTML = '<ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2063438533620344" data-ad-slot="7981340174" data-full-width-responsive="true" data-ad-format="auto" ></ins>'; (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});}else if ( betterads_screen_width >= 1019 && betterads_screen_width < 1140 ) { document.getElementById('wazc-263018-462529717-place').innerHTML = '<ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2063438533620344" data-ad-slot="7981340174" data-full-width-responsive="true" data-ad-format="auto" ></ins>'; (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});}else if ( betterads_screen_width >= 768 && betterads_screen_width < 1019 ) { document.getElementById('wazc-263018-462529717-place').innerHTML = '<ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2063438533620344" data-ad-slot="7981340174" data-full-width-responsive="true" data-ad-format="auto" ></ins>'; (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});}else if ( betterads_screen_width < 768 ) { document.getElementById('wazc-263018-462529717-place').innerHTML = '<ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2063438533620344" data-ad-slot="7981340174" data-full-width-responsive="true" data-ad-format="auto" ></ins>'; (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});}

var better_post_views_vars = {"admin_ajax_url":"https://thewhistler.ng/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php","post_id":"352069"}; //# sourceURL=better-post-views-cache-js-extra

https://thewhistler.ng/wp-content/plugins/better-post-views/js/better-post-views.min.js

var mashsb = {"shares":"222","round_shares":"1","animate_shares":"0","dynamic_buttons":"0","share_url":"https://thewhistler.ng/court-adjourns-el-rufais-bail-hearing/","title":"Court+Adjourns+El-Rufai%E2%80%99s+Bail+Hearing","image":"https://thewhistler.ng/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/Nasir-El-Rufai.jpg","desc":"A Federal High Court in Kaduna on Tuesday adjourned proceedings on the bail application of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai to March 31, 2026.







El-Rufai appeared at the court under tight security for his arraignment, as legal \u2026","hashtag":"@TheWhistlerNG","subscribe":"content","subscribe_url":"","activestatus":"1","singular":"1","twitter_popup":"1","refresh":"0","nonce":"6034b4083f","postid":"352069","servertime":"1774358736","ajaxurl":"https://thewhistler.ng/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php"}; //# sourceURL=mashsb-js-extra

https://thewhistler.ng/wp-content/plugins/mashsharer/assets/js/mashsb.min.js

var bs_pagination_loc = {"loading":"\u003Cdiv class=\"bs-loading\"\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003C/div\u003E"}; //# sourceURL=publisher-theme-pagination-js-extra

https://thewhistler.ng/wp-content/themes/whist/includes/libs/bs-theme-core/listing-pagin/assets/js/bs-ajax-pagination.min.js

window.lazyLoadOptions={elements_selector:"img[data-src],.perfmatters-lazy,.perfmatters-lazy-css-bg",thresholds:"0px 0px",class_loading:"pmloading",class_loaded:"pmloaded",callback_loaded:function(element){if(element.tagName==="IFRAME"){if(element.classList.contains("pmloaded")){if(typeof window.jQuery!="undefined"){if(jQuery.fn.fitVids){jQuery(element).parent().fitVids()}}}}}};window.addEventListener("LazyLoad::Initialized",function(e){var lazyLoadInstance=e.detail.instance;var target=document.querySelector("body");var observer=new MutationObserver(function(mutations){lazyLoadInstance.update()});var config={childList:!0,subtree:!0};observer.observe(target,config);});function perfmattersLazyLoadYouTube(e){var t=document.createElement("iframe"),r="ID?";r+=0===e.dataset.query.length?"":e.dataset.query+"&",r+="autoplay=1",t.setAttribute("src",r.replace("ID",e.dataset.src)),e.dataset.referrerpolicy && t.setAttribute("referrerpolicy",e.dataset.referrerpolicy),t.setAttribute("frameborder","0"),t.setAttribute("allowfullscreen","1"),t.setAttribute("allow","accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture"),e.replaceChild(t,e.firstChild)} //# sourceURL=perfmatters-lazy-load-js-before

https://thewhistler.ng/wp-content/plugins/perfmatters/js/lazyload.min.js

https://thewhistler.ng/wp-content/themes/whist/js/theme-libs.min.js

var publisher_theme_global_loc = {"page":{"boxed":"boxed"},"header":{"style":"style-8","boxed":"boxed"},"ajax_url":"https://thewhistler.ng/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php","loading":"\u003Cdiv class=\"bs-loading\"\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003C/div\u003E\u003C/div\u003E","translations":{"tabs_all":"All","tabs_more":"More","lightbox_expand":"Expand the image","lightbox_close":"Close"},"lightbox":{"not_classes":""},"main_menu":{"more_menu":"enable"},"top_menu":{"more_menu":"enable"},"skyscraper":{"sticky_gap":30,"sticky":false,"position":""},"share":{"more":true},"refresh_googletagads":"1","get_locale":"en-GB","notification":{"subscribe_msg":"By clicking the subscribe button you will never miss the new articles!","subscribed_msg":"You're subscribed to notifications","subscribe_btn":"Subscribe","subscribed_btn":"Unsubscribe"}}; var publisher_theme_ajax_search_loc = {"ajax_url":"https://thewhistler.ng/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php","previewMarkup":"\u003Cdiv class=\"ajax-search-results-wrapper ajax-search-no-product\"\u003E

\t\u003Cdiv class=\"ajax-search-results\"\u003E

\t\t\u003Cdiv class=\"ajax-ajax-posts-list\"\u003E

\t\t\t\u003Cdiv class=\"ajax-posts-column\"\u003E

\t\t\t\t\u003Cdiv class=\"clean-title heading-typo\"\u003E

\t\t\t\t\t\u003Cspan\u003EPosts\u003C/span\u003E

\t\t\t\t\u003C/div\u003E

\t\t\t\t\u003Cdiv class=\"posts-lists\" data-section-name=\"posts\"\u003E\u003C/div\u003E

\t\t\t\u003C/div\u003E

\t\t\u003C/div\u003E

\t\t\u003Cdiv class=\"ajax-taxonomy-list\"\u003E

\t\t\t\u003Cdiv class=\"ajax-categories-columns\"\u003E

\t\t\t\t\u003Cdiv class=\"clean-title heading-typo\"\u003E

\t\t\t\t\t\u003Cspan\u003ECategories\u003C/span\u003E

\t\t\t\t\u003C/div\u003E

\t\t\t\t\u003Cdiv class=\"posts-lists\" data-section-name=\"categories\"\u003E\u003C/div\u003E

\t\t\t\u003C/div\u003E

\t\t\t\u003Cdiv class=\"ajax-tags-columns\"\u003E

\t\t\t\t\u003Cdiv class=\"clean-title heading-typo\"\u003E

\t\t\t\t\t\u003Cspan\u003ETags\u003C/span\u003E

\t\t\t\t\u003C/div\u003E

\t\t\t\t\u003Cdiv class=\"posts-lists\" data-section-name=\"tags\"\u003E\u003C/div\u003E

\t\t\t\u003C/div\u003E

\t\t\u003C/div\u003E

\t\u003C/div\u003E

\u003C/div\u003E

","full_width":"0"}; //# sourceURL=publisher-js-extra

https://thewhistler.ng/wp-content/themes/whist/js/theme.min.js

https://thewhistler.ng/wp-includes/js/comment-reply.min.js

https://thewhistler.ng/wp-content/plugins/better-adsmanager/js/advertising.min.js

(function(){window.pmDC=1;if(window.pmDT){var e=setTimeout(d,window.pmDT*1e3)}const t=["keydown","mousedown","mousemove","wheel","touchmove","touchstart","touchend"];const n={normal:[],defer:[],async:[]};const o=[];const i=[];var r=false;var a="";window.pmIsClickPending=false;t.forEach(function(e){window.addEventListener(e,d,{passive:true})});if(window.pmDC){window.addEventListener("touchstart",b,{passive:true});window.addEventListener("mousedown",b)}function d(){if(typeof e!=="undefined"){clearTimeout(e)}t.forEach(function(e){window.removeEventListener(e,d,{passive:true})});if(document.readyState==="loading"){document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded",s)}else{s()}}async function s(){c();u();f();m();await w(n.normal);await w(n.defer);await w(n.async);await p();document.querySelectorAll("link[data-pmdelayedstyle]").forEach(function(e){e.setAttribute("href",e.getAttribute("data-pmdelayedstyle"))});window.dispatchEvent(new Event("perfmatters-allScriptsLoaded")),E().then(()=>{h()})}function c(){let o={};function e(t,e){function n(e){return o[t].delayedEvents.indexOf(e)>=0?"perfmatters-"+e:e}if(!o[t]){o[t]={originalFunctions:{add:t.addEventListener,remove:t.removeEventListener},delayedEvents:[]};t.addEventListener=function(){arguments[0]=n(arguments[0]);o[t].originalFunctions.add.apply(t,arguments)};t.removeEventListener=function(){arguments[0]=n(arguments[0]);o[t].originalFunctions.remove.apply(t,arguments)}}o[t].delayedEvents.push(e)}function t(t,n){const e=t[n];Object.defineProperty(t,n,{get:!e?function(){}:e,set:function(e){t["perfmatters"+n]=e}})}e(document,"DOMContentLoaded");e(window,"DOMContentLoaded");e(window,"load");e(document,"readystatechange");t(document,"onreadystatechange");t(window,"onload")}function u(){let n=window.jQuery;Object.defineProperty(window,"jQuery",{get(){return n},set(t){if(t&&t.fn&&!o.includes(t)){t.fn.ready=t.fn.init.prototype.ready=function(e){if(r){e.bind(document)(t)}else{document.addEventListener("perfmatters-DOMContentLoaded",function(){e.bind(document)(t)})}};const e=t.fn.on;t.fn.on=t.fn.init.prototype.on=function(){if(this[0]===window){function t(e){e=e.split(" ");e=e.map(function(e){if(e==="load"||e.indexOf("load.")===0){return"perfmatters-jquery-load"}else{return e}});e=e.join(" ");return e}if(typeof arguments[0]=="string"||arguments[0]instanceof String){arguments[0]=t(arguments[0])}else if(typeof arguments[0]=="object"){Object.keys(arguments[0]).forEach(function(e){delete Object.assign(arguments[0],{[t(e)]:arguments[0][e]})[e]})}}return e.apply(this,arguments),this};o.push(t)}n=t}})}function f(){document.querySelectorAll("script[type=pmdelayedscript]").forEach(function(e){if(e.hasAttribute("src")){if(e.hasAttribute("defer")&&e.defer!==false){n.defer.push(e)}else if(e.hasAttribute("async")&&e.async!==false){n.async.push(e)}else{n.normal.push(e)}}else{n.normal.push(e)}})}function m(){var o=document.createDocumentFragment();[...n.normal,...n.defer,...n.async].forEach(function(e){var t=e.getAttribute("src");if(t){var n=document.createElement("link");n.href=t;if(e.getAttribute("data-perfmatters-type")=="module"){n.rel="modulepreload"}else{n.rel="preload";n.as="script"}o.appendChild(n)}});document.head.appendChild(o)}async function w(e){var t=e.shift();if(t){await l(t);return w(e)}return Promise.resolve()}async function l(t){await v();return new Promise(function(e){const n=document.createElement("script");[...t.attributes].forEach(function(e){let t=e.nodeName;if(t!=="type"){if(t==="data-perfmatters-type"){t="type"}n.setAttribute(t,e.nodeValue)}});if(t.hasAttribute("src")){n.addEventListener("load",e);n.addEventListener("error",e)}else{n.text=t.text;e()}t.parentNode?t.parentNode.replaceChild(n,t):e()})}async function p(){r=true;await v();document.dispatchEvent(new Event("perfmatters-DOMContentLoaded"));await v();window.dispatchEvent(new Event("perfmatters-DOMContentLoaded"));await v();document.dispatchEvent(new Event("perfmatters-readystatechange"));await v();if(document.perfmattersonreadystatechange){document.perfmattersonreadystatechange()}await v();window.dispatchEvent(new Event("perfmatters-load"));await v();if(window.perfmattersonload){window.perfmattersonload()}await v();o.forEach(function(e){e(window).trigger("perfmatters-jquery-load")})}async function v(){return new Promise(function(e){requestAnimationFrame(e)})}function h(){window.removeEventListener("touchstart",b,{passive:true});window.removeEventListener("mousedown",b);i.forEach(e=>{if(e.target.outerHTML===a){e.target.dispatchEvent(new MouseEvent("click",{view:e.view,bubbles:true,cancelable:true}))}})}function E(){return new Promise(e=>{window.pmIsClickPending?g=e:e()})}function y(){window.pmIsClickPending=true}function g(){window.pmIsClickPending=false}function L(e){e.target.removeEventListener("click",L);C(e.target,"pm-onclick","onclick");i.push(e),e.preventDefault();e.stopPropagation();e.stopImmediatePropagation();g()}function b(e){if(e.target.tagName!=="HTML"){if(!a){a=e.target.outerHTML}window.addEventListener("touchend",A);window.addEventListener("mouseup",A);window.addEventListener("touchmove",k,{passive:true});window.addEventListener("mousemove",k);e.target.addEventListener("click",L);C(e.target,"onclick","pm-onclick");y()}}function k(e){window.removeEventListener("touchend",A);window.removeEventListener("mouseup",A);window.removeEventListener("touchmove",k,{passive:true});window.removeEventListener("mousemove",k);e.target.removeEventListener("click",L);C(e.target,"pm-onclick","onclick");g()}function A(e){window.removeEventListener("touchend",A);window.removeEventListener("mouseup",A);window.removeEventListener("touchmove",k,{passive:true});window.removeEventListener("mousemove",k)}function C(e,t,n){if(e.hasAttribute&&e.hasAttribute(t)){event.target.setAttribute(n,event.target.getAttribute(t));event.target.removeAttribute(t)}}})();