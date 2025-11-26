Court Adjourns Ganduje, Wife’s Trial To February 2026

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kano High Court in Kano on Wednesday adjourned the trial of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and seven others until February 3, 2026, for the hearing of all pending motions.

The Kano government instituted an 11-count charge bordering on bribery, conspiracy, misappropriation, and diversion of public funds running into billions of naira against Ganduje and his wife, Hafsat Umar.

Others charged with Mr Ganduje are Abubakar Bawuro, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Limited, Safari Textiles Limited, and Lasage General Enterprises Limited.

When the matter came up for hearing, the Kano government’s counsel, Jedidiah Akpata, told the court that he was not ready to proceed.

“My Lord, we are not ready to proceed. We seek the leave of the court to move our application for extension of time,” he said.

Akpata filed a motion for an extension of time to respond to the respondents’ motion for a stay of proceedings, dated November 19 and filed November 20, 2025. He also filed another motion dated Nov. 24 and filed Nov. 25 for an extension of time to respond to the sixth respondent’s preliminary objection.

Counsel for Mr Ganduje, his wife, and his son, Lydia Oluwakemi-Oyewo, informed the court that he was ready to proceed.

“My Lord, we are ready. We are not opposing the prosecution’s motion for extension of time,” she said.

Counsel for the third and seventh defendants, M.N. Duru, told the court they were also ready to proceed.

Counsel for the fifth defendant, Abdul Adamu-Fagge, informed the court that they were ready to proceed, even though they had earlier filed an application for a stay of proceedings before the Court of Appeal.

Also, counsel for the sixth respondent, Abubakar Ahmad, and counsel for the 8th defendant, Abdulrazaq A Ahmed, told the court they were ready to proceed.

Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu granted the prosecution’s request for an extension of time and adjourned the matter until February 3, 2026, for the hearing of all pending motions.

The trial has suffered multiple adjournments on similar grounds.

