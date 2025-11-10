Court Adjourns PDP Convention Suit To Wednesday

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Justice Ladiran Akintola of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan, on Monday, adjourned till November 12 the hearing of the motion on notice in a case filed by Folahan Malomo Adelabi against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its Acting National Chairman.

The proceedings took place amid tight security, with operatives stationed at the entrance and other strategic locations within the court premises.

The Nation reports that people, including lawyers, were thoroughly screened before gaining access, while journalists were barred from entering the courtroom.

The court resumed following an earlier adjournment last week after Justice Akintola ruled on an ex parte motion allowing the PDP to proceed with preparations for its national convention scheduled for Ibadan on November 15–16, 2025.

On Monday, after listening to the arguments from counsel to both parties, the presiding judge urged them to file all necessary processes to ensure the effective progression of the case.

He subsequently adjourned the matter till Wednesday to consider all pending applications before the court.

The claimant/applicant, Adelabi, is seeking an order restraining the defendants, including the PDP Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum; the Governor of Adamawa State, Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (for himself and members of the National Convention Organising Committee); and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) or their agents, from truncating or frustrating the conduct of the party’s scheduled national convention.

In a ruling last Tuesday, on the ex parte application, Justice Akintola directed the PDP leadership to strictly adhere to the guidelines, timetable, and schedule of activities released for the convention.

The court also ordered that the elective national convention proceed as planned in Ibadan, pending the determination of the motion on notice.

Justice Akintola further directed INEC to attend, monitor, and observe the convention in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act, noting that the claimant had established sufficient grounds for urgent judicial intervention.