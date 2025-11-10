Court Affirms Muhammed Gambo Kogi PDP Chairman

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja has confirmed Hon. Muhammed Sani Gambo as the Kogi State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Justice Isah A. Danshan, in a judgment delivered in suit no. FHC/LKJ/CS/39/2024, declared Gambo the duly elected chairman of the party in Kogi State.

The court ordered his immediate swearing-in, noting that “nature abhors a vacuum,” and directed all relevant security agencies to facilitate the process.

The judgment also instructed the national leadership of the PDP and other concerned authorities to recognize Hon. Gambo as the authentic Kogi State PDP Chairman.

Gambo had finished second in the August 31, 2024, party congress. However, the purported winner, Enemona Anyebe, had been previously barred from contesting.

The court, relying on facts from the INEC result sheets, noted that the party’s adherence to its zoning arrangement made Hon. Gambo, who secured the majority of valid votes, the rightful chairman.

The court also dismissed a joinder suit filed by Tony Amego, who claimed victory through micro-zoning, describing it as baseless, undemocratic, and without merit.

Speaking after the ruling, Hon. Gambo described the judgment as one of “no victor, no vanquished,” emphasising that his victory was for the benefit of all party members.

He pledged to rebuild and strengthen the PDP in Kogi State ahead of the 2027 general elections, calling on his former rivals to join him in ensuring party unity and eventual electoral success.

He also expressed optimism that the PDP would reclaim the governorship seat and ultimately the presidency in 2027, describing the party as “the party for Nigerians.”