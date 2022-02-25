The Federal High Court Maitama, Abuja has directed members of staff who don’t have a Retirement Savings Accounts (RSA) to register quickly if they don’t want to be excluded from salary payment in about a month’s time.

This was disclosed in an internal circular, signed by Victor Collins Odoma, Assistant Chief Admin Officer of the court, seen by our correspondent.

“I am directed to inform all officers , especially new employees who are yet to have a Retirement Savings Accounts RSA to please, visit any Pension Fund Administrators for their registration.

” The photocopy of the welcome letter or certificate issued upon registration should be forwarded to the office of the undersigned with immediate effect, for remittance of monthly contribution,” the circular partly reads copying the Chief Registrar of the court.

Odoma stated that those affected should do so urgently because “their salaries will be stopped immediately if the evidence of registration is not received on or before the 31st day of March, 2022.”