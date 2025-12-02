Court Bars Sowore From Derogatory Remarks Against Tinubu

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Tuesday granted former Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, bail on self-recognition.

Sowore was arraigned by the Department of State Services (DSS) on a five-count charge bordering on alleged cybercrime and defamation.

The charges relate to posts he allegedly shared on his social media platforms, in which he called President Tinubu a “criminal.” He pleaded not guilty to all counts.

His counsel, Marshall Abubakar, had earlier filed a motion challenging the competence of the case, arguing that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

The prosecution opposed the motion, stating that they had only just been served and needed time to respond.

Justice Umar held that the jurisdictional objection was not ripe for hearing and granted the prosecution time to file a counter-affidavit. He then directed that the charges be read to the defendant.

The charge, signed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Federal Ministry of Justice, M. B. Abubakar, alleges that Sowore’s actions contravene Section 24(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024, as well as Sections 59 and 375 of the Criminal Code Act.

On November 5, the court declined a request by the DSS for a bench warrant against Sowore after he failed to appear for arraignment.

DSS counsel, Akinlolu Kehinde, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, had described Sowore’s absence and lack of legal representation as “an affront to the sanctity of the court” and asked that the activist be compelled to appear.

Justice Umar refused the request, noting that one of the co-defendants, X Corporation, had not yet been served with the formal charge sheet.

He directed that all parties be properly served before the next sitting and adjourned the matter to December 2, for arraignment.

In his ruling on Tuesday, Justice Umar granted Sowore bail and cautioned him to refrain from making statements capable of inciting the public or considered derogatory toward President Bola Tinubu while the matter is before it.

The case was subsequently adjourned to January 19 for the commencement of the trial.