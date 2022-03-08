Court Can’t Stop NASS From Amending Section ‘Disenfranchising’ Appointees – Lawan

Senate President, Mr Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday frown on the judicial ruling barring the national assembly from amending a section in the new electoral act that bars appointees of government from contesting election, saying the court can’t stop lawmakers from doing their job.

This was sequel to a ruling from Abuja federal high court, which temporarily restrained the national assembly from deleting section 84 (12) of the newly-amended electoral act.

The act forbids appointees of government from contesting election unless they have resigned three months into the date of the primary of their political parties.

When President Muhammadu Buhari signed the bill into law, he said the clause disenfranchises political appointees, and thus sent a formal request to the national assembly to delete the clause.

But reacting to the judicial development on the floor of the senate on Tuesday, Lawan said it is the national assembly’s exclusive right to consider any request either from the president or Nigerians and not the courts.

“The judge in a ruling on an ex-parte application by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the electoral act, having become valid law, could not be altered without following the due process of law,” the senate president said.

“I find it very necessary to talk at this point because with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, our governance system is based on the presidential system of government where there is a clear cut separation of powers and exercise of powers,” Lawan identified.

He noted that, “The judiciary under no circumstance can stop the legislature, the national assembly from performing its legislative duties. We know what our due processes are.

“Just like we won’t venture into what the judiciary does, the judiciary should understand that we have our processes. I believe the members of the national assembly know their work, know their onions and would do that is right.

“This is due process, we are not doing anything outside the law. It is within our exclusive right to consider whatever request we receive from Nigerians either from the executive or private members bill.”