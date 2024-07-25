Court Convicts Killer Of NDLEA Operative, 21 Other Drug Dealers In Kano

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano Command has convicted a drug dealer, Abubakar Mu’azu who stabbed an officer of the agency to death.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, the Commander of the agency, Abubakar Idris-Ahmad said that a total of 22 drug dealers were convicted in July, of which Mu’azu’s case stood out.

Advertisement

Idris-Ahmad said that Mu’azu was charged to court and sentenced to three years in a correctional centre while the other convicts were sentenced to various terms of imprisonment.

The commander assured that the command would continue to fight against drug trafficking and abuse and prosecute those guilty.

He noted that no amount of intimidation would hinder the agency’s operatives as its operatives are trained to ensure that those who engage in drug-related offences face the full wrath of the law.

The commander further solicited the support of the public while urging them to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to drug abuse and trafficking to the agency for prompt action.