Court Convicts 18 Boko Haram Members, Sentences Four To Life

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Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted 18 members of the terrorist group Boko Haram on various terrorism-related charges.

Four of the convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment while the remaining 14 received jail terms ranging between 20 and 25 years.

Justice Omotosho delivered the ruling after the defendants admitted to the terrorism-related charges brought against them by the Nigerian government.

The prosecution team, led by Attorney-General of the Federation Lateef Fagbemi and Director of Public Prosecutions Rotimi Oyedepo, relied on confessional statements and investigation reports tendered through a witness from the Department of State Services.

The court admitted the materials as evidence before proceeding with the sentencing.

Those sentenced to life imprisonment include Ali Abiso, Bakura Abah Kabiru, Ado also known as Luka Garba, and Babagoni Masawai.

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Court documents showed that Abiso, who was arraigned alone in charge number FHC/KNJ/CR/509/2026, pleaded guilty to all four counts.

The prosecution told the court that the 30-year-old from Bama Local Government Area of Borno State participated in coordinated attacks across Bama, Gwoza, Konduga, Bita, Baza and Aulari on or before July 8, 2022. Justice Omotosho sentenced him to life imprisonment on counts two and four, and 25 years each on counts one and three, with the latter sentences to run concurrently.

Bakura Abah Kabiru received life imprisonment on count two and 25 years each on counts one and three. Ado, also known as Luka Garba, was sentenced to life imprisonment on count two and 25 years on count one.

Babagoni Masawai was handed life imprisonment on counts six and seven, 20 years each on counts one and two, and 10 years each on counts three, four and five.

In addition to the four, 14 other defendants were convicted after entering guilty pleas.

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Their sentences were based on confessional statements and investigation reports presented by the Department of State Services. One of them, Ali Mustapha, was sentenced to 20 years on count one and 10 years each on counts two to seven, which amounted to 80 years, though the court ruled that the sentences would run concurrently.

The other convicts include Danbawa Salisu, Modu Ali, Sanda Bello, Mustapha Fali, Modu Musa, Bidal Modu, Mohammed Abdullahi, Umar Garba, Usman Ahmadu, Hussaini Bukar, Baba Manye, Musa Mai Modu and Ali Musa.

Speaking after the proceedings, Attorney-General Lateef Fagbemi disclosed that about 500 terrorism suspects are currently being prosecuted under phase nine of the ongoing mass trials in Abuja, with multiple judges of the Federal High Court handling the cases.