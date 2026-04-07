Court Convicts Four Boko Haram Suspects, Orders Rehabilitation

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The Federal High Court in Abuja, under Justice Binta Nyako, on Tuesday convicted and sentenced four individuals in separate terrorism-related cases, imposing prison terms between 10 and 20 years.

In one case (suit number FHC/KMJ/CR/583/2026), the defendant faced a four-count charge for belonging to the proscribed Boko Haram terrorist group, supplying food and other materials to its members, and handling funds linked to the organisation (including N20,000).

The prosecution, led by Director of Public Prosecutions Rotimi Oyedepo with B.N. Jibo and M.A. Oladunjoye, presented the case. Defence counsel Aliu Bagudu Abubakar raised no objection, and the accused pleaded guilty to all counts.

After the prosecution tendered the defendant’s extrajudicial statement and investigation report as evidence, Justice Nyako convicted him and handed down a 10-year sentence on each count, to run concurrently from the date of arrest.

The judge ordered that he serve the term at a facility designated by the Ministry of Interior and undergo rehabilitation and de-radicalisation.

In a second matter (FHC/KMJ/CR/570/2026), Isa Ali was convicted after pleading guilty to providing support to Boko Haram by supplying clothes and logistics.

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He denied one count of professing membership in the group, which the prosecution withdrew. Following admission of his statement and investigation report, the court sentenced him to 10 years’ imprisonment from the date of arrest, also with a directive for rehabilitation and de-radicalisation.

The defence had highlighted his three years in custody and framed the offence as mere association.

Another defendant, Auwal Bello, in case FHC/KMJ/CR/563/2026, pleaded guilty to two counts involving the facilitation of terrorism financing.

He was accused of exchanging around N750,000 during the naira redesign policy for the benefit of Boko Haram and paying N20,000 as “tax” to the group.

The court admitted his statement and investigation report in evidence, convicted him, and imposed 10 years on each count (concurrent), starting from arrest.

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Despite the defence describing him as a family man with children and pleading for mercy, Justice Nyako ordered rehabilitation and de-radicalisation.

In the final case, Shehu Bukar initially faced a five-count charge that included membership in Boko Haram, involvement in a terrorist attack, providing support, receiving weapons training, and failing to disclose information.

He pleaded not guilty to four counts but admitted to one providing support by rustling cattle and selling goats to the group.

The prosecution withdrew the remaining charges. After reviewing his statement and investigation report, the court convicted him on the admitted count.

The defence sought leniency, noting he was a first-time offender, but the judge described the offence as particularly serious and sentenced him to 20 years’ imprisonment from the date of arrest, with mandatory rehabilitation and de-radicalisation.