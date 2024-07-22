Court Dismisses Abacha Family’s N500m Suit Against Federal Government

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a N500m suit filed by the family of the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, against the federal government, seeking to nullify the revocation of the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of a property owned by the late General Sani Abacha.

The family had challenged the revocation of their father’s property in the Maitama District of Abuja, seeking its return and compensation, praying the court to declare it as unconstitutional, unlawful, and illegal, and to order the defendants to pay them N500m as damages.

The suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/463/2016 was filed by Mohammed Sani Abacha, the eldest surviving son of the former military head of state, and the widow, Hajia Maryam Abacha, on behalf of the executors of the estate of the late military general.

Listed as defendants in the suit are the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (MFCT), Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Salamed Ventures Limited.

According to the family, the C of O marked FCT/ABUKN 2478 covering Plot 3119 issued on June 25, 1993, was illegally and unlawfully revoked by the defendants on January 16, 2006, in breach of Section 44 of the 1999 Constitution and Section 28 of the Land Use Act.

The defendants argued that the case had become statute-barred at the time of filing in 2015, having not been filed within three months of the cause of action, and that the Abacha family lacked locus standi to file the case.

In his judgment, Justice Peter Lifu agreed with the defendants, holding that the cause of action arose on February 3, 2006, when the Certificate of Occupancy was revoked, while the case was filed in May 2015, far more than three months after the revocation.

The judge also held that the Abacha family failed to present letters of administration to the estate as required by law, and that the property was lawfully revoked due to breaches in the agreement in the Right of Occupancy.

The court therefore dismissed the suit and ordered the Abacha family to pay Salamed Ventures N500,000 as the cost of litigation.

This marks the fourth time the Abacha family has lost legal battles on the property in court, having lost twice at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and once at the Court of Appeal in Abuja on grounds of jurisdiction.