Court Dismisses Suit Challenging Tinubu’s Candidacy

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed a case challenging the candidacy of Bola Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dismissing the case with suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/854/2022, Justice Fadima Aminu Muritala described the plaintiff, Ngozika Ihuoma as a “meddlesome interloper having no locus standi to institute the suit”.

Ihuoma dragged Tinubu and five others to court on June 9, 2022 after the former governor of Lagos State won the APC presidential primary election.

He sought for six reliefs, which included the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) barring Tinubu from contesting the next year’s presidential election.

Tinubu had in June defeated 13 other contenders to emerge the presidential flag bearer of the APC. He won with a total vote of 1,271.

“In defense of the suit, the law office of Babatunde Ogala (SAN) & Co on behalf of All Progressives Congress filed a counter affidavit in opposition to the Originating Summons and a Notice of Preliminary Objection,” a statement on Wednesday by the Director, Media & Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, said.

“The counter affidavit challenged Ihuoma’s locus standi and grounds for the action.

“It sought a court declaration that the case was speculative, pre-emptive and non-justiciable being the internal affairs of a political party.

“The counter affidavit also punctured Ihuoma’s case as academic, theoretical and an abuse of court process.

“The court on Monday upheld the defense counsel’s objections and struck out the case.”