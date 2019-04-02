Nigeria Politics

Court Dismisses Suit Seeking To Stop Collation Of Election Results In Rivers

By Abimbola Johnson
L-R: INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu and Amina Zakari
An Abuja high court sitting has dismissed a suit seeking to stop the collation of the governorship and House of Assembly results in Rivers state.

The suit was filed March 18, by the African Action Congress (AAC), its governorship candidate in Rivers State Biokpomabo Awara, and one Ben-Gurion John Peter.

Respondents to the suit marked FHC/ ABJ/CS/303/2019, were the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The AAC had petitioned the court to stop the INEC from announcing the March 9 elections.

However, Justice Inyang Ekwo in a ruling on Tuesday, held that since the case was related to election, it was appropriate for the plaintiffs to take their case before an election tribunal.

The judge said the PDP was right that the federal high court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case which can be entertained by an election petition tribunal.

As at the time of filing this report, the electoral commission has begun the collation of the results of the governorship election.

