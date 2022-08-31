Court Fines EFCC For Unlawful Invasion Of Abuja Property 

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has been fined one million naira for unlawfully invading the property of a company in Abuja.

The Commission was fined by Justice Inyang Ekwo on Tuesday at a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

Fezel Nigeria Limited, the company whose property was invaded, is located at Plot 792, Cadastral Zone Industrial Estate, Idu-Abuja.

Earlier this year, officers of the EFCC were said to have forcefully invaded the company for no justifiable reason.

Justice Ekwo, while delivering judgment in a suit filed against the EFCC, held that the Commission acted in breach of the Constitutional rights of the plaintiff based on the manner in which the company was invaded by fully armed agents of the EFCC.

An order was said to have been granted by the court against the EFCC restraining it from disturbing, intimidating, harassing, and arresting any staff or any worker of the company.

The sitting judge said the action of the Commission amounted to the violation of the rights of the plaintiff to own property as enshrined in section 43 of the 1999 Constitution.

The judge proceeded to fine EFCC the sum of one million naira to be paid to the plaintiff for the infringements on its Constitutional rights.