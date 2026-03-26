Court Fixes Dates for Defence in Ex Rivers LG Boss Murder Trial

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A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has adjourned proceedings in the ongoing murder trial involving a former Caretaker Committee Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Sunny Bekanwa, and one Henry Barikui-Dele, to enable the defendants to open their defence.

The trial judge, Justice I.P.C. Igwe, fixed May 19 and 26, as well as June 9 and 15, 2026, for the continuation of the case after the prosecution formally closed its case.

At the resumed hearing, the Police Investigation Officer attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Rivers State Police Command, Inspector Stephen Ntibmouwei, took the witness stand, marking the close of the prosecution’s case.

While testifying, the officer told the court that activities allegedly linked to Bekanwa in Kpean community, Khana Local Government Area, led to the deaths of Dr. Lucky Keena and Engineer Deyaa Dunsara.

According to the witness, Bekanwa allegedly used his political position to influence traditional leadership structures within the community by dethroning and installing chiefs and a traditional ruler of his choice.

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He further alleged that Bekanwa unified various secret cult groups under a single platform known as “Ngwongwo,” where he acted as the anchor head.

Under cross-examination, Inspector Ntibmouwei explained that his reliance on a security report from the Bori Police Division followed a petition submitted by the leadership of Kpean community.

He stated that the report was supported by evidence, including video and audio recordings already tendered before the court.

The court had, at the previous sitting, admitted a video and recorded audio clips said to contain a voluntary confessional statement by Barikui-Dele, in which he allegedly implicated Bekanwa in the crimes.

Bekanwa and Barikui-Dele are standing trial over their alleged involvement in a secret cult accused of carrying out the murders of Dr. Keena and Engineer Dunsara on separate occasions in 2018 in Kpean community.

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Following the conclusion of the prosecution’s case and arguments during cross-examination, Justice Igwe adjourned the matter to the new dates for the defence to begin presenting its case.