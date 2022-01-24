Court Fixes March 23 To Decide On Constitutionality Of Dogara’s Defection To APC

Former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, will know his political fate on March 23 when the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja passes judgment on a suit challenging his defection to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The suit was filed in August 2020 by the Incorporated Trustees of United Global Resolve for Peace Organisation, through its counsel, Michael Okejimi Esq. of Messrs. Micheal Okejimi & Co. Law Empire.

The group sued the former Speaker (1), Peoples Democratic Party (2), All Progressive Congress (3), Speaker of the House of Representatives (4), Independent National Electoral Commission (5); and the Attorney General of the Federation (6).

It had urged the court to declare vacant the seat of Dogara at the House of the Representatives(currently representing Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency of Bauchi state) because he defected from the People’s Democratic Party “which sponsored and provided him the platform to contest his seat as a member of the House of Representatives.”

Okejimi also urged the court to order” INEC to conduct a bye-election to fill the vacant seat.”

Recall that Dogara had said that he defected to the APC on July 24, 2020 due to the leadership crisis affecting the PDP particularly in his state.

On Monday, counsel for APC challenged the jurisdiction of the court to determine the suit.

On his part, Okejimi Esq told Justice Donatus Okorowo that he had filed counter affidavit and written addresses in opposition to their arguments.

Parties adopted their final processes during the proceedings and the judge adjourned for judgment.