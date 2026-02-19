Court Fixes May 21 For Ojukwu Varsity VC Suit Hearing

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Industrial Court, sitting in Awka, has fixed May 21 for the hearing of a suit challenging the appointment of the substantive Vice-Chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam, Anambra.

The suit, marked NICN/ARJ/275/2025, was instituted by Prof. Chike Osegbue against Prof. Kate Omenugha and five others.

Osegbue is seeking the nullification of the appointment of Omenugha as the substantive vice chancellor of COOU.

He also prayed the court to declare him the substantive vice-chancellor on the grounds that he emerged first among the three candidates recommended by the university’s governing council.

Chukwuma Soludo, who is the visitor to the institution, appointed Omenugha as substantive vice-chancellor on Aug. 6, 2025, following the conclusion of the selection process.

The selection process was conducted by a Joint Committee of the University Council and Senate representatives under the chairmanship of Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, who is also a defendant in the suit.

Other defendants in the matter are the Governor of Anambra State, the Attorney-General of Anambra State, the Governing Council of COOU and COOU.

Osegbue contended that Omenugha’s appointment contravened the COOU Law 2014, which, according to him, provides that the candidate with the highest score should be appointed.

He added that, in the alternative, the second- or third-placed candidates could be appointed upon the recommendation of the council.

He argued that the appointment was in defiance of Ordinance II (4)(d) and Statute VI (1) of the First Schedule to the COOU Law 2014, describing it as illegal, arbitrary and wrongful.

The claimant is, therefore, seeking a declaration that the appointment of Omenugha is null and void, being contrary to the relevant provisions of the law.

When the matter came up on Thursday, Mr Kaine Anunwune, who represented Mr J.S. Okutepa, SAN, counsel to the claimant, moved an application to regularise a counter-motion to the defendants’ preliminary objection.

Mr Patrick Ikweto, SAN, who appeared for the first and second defendants, also moved an application to file a further counter to the suit and sought leave to submit a clean copy within seven days.

Justice John Tergama granted the applications and directed that all pending applications and the substantive suit be heard together.

The court subsequently adjourned the matter until May 21 for hearing.