Court Fixes September 20 For Police To Arraign Agric Entrepreneur Ovaioza

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, will on September 20 arraign popular agric entrepreneur, Ovaioza Yunusa (29) before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, in a case bordering on investment fraud.

The police counsel, Barrister I.V Okoye, confirmed the new date to our correspondent on Monday.

The matter was earlier fixed for July 6 but could not hold because the presiding judge, Justice M.O. Olajuwon did not sit.

THE WHISTLER reported that the IGP sued Ovaioza and her company, Ovaioza Farm Produce Storage Business (OFPSB), on a 28 count charges bordering on advance Fee Fraud.

She was accused of allegedly defrauding investors of over N408m.

Ovaioza was accused of falsely assuring people of 70% interest for investment in her agric business.

Our correspondent gathered that the charges against her may be amended to include more names of investors.

The charge sheet partly reads:

“COUNT 16 :

That you IMU YUNUSA (A.K.A. OVAIOZA) and OVAIOZA FARM PRODUCE STORAGE BUSINESS LIMITED sometime between 2020 and 2022, in the Federal Capital Territory, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did obtain the sum of about Eight Million, Six Hundred and Ninety Six, Five Hundred and Seventy Four Naira (N8,696,574.00) from one Mrs. Victoria Nneka Okorie in the false pretence that you are investing the said sum in a vast Food Processing /Storage Company that has the capacity to pay 70% interest to investors and with intent to defraud projected same on social media platforms to induce members of the public, and thereby commit an offence contrary to and punishable under section 1 (1) (c) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.

“COUNT 17:

That you IMU YUNUSA (A.K.A. OVAIOZA) and OVAIOZA FARM PRODUCE STORAGE BUSINESS LIMITED sometime between 2020 and 2022, in the Federal Capital Territory, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did obtain the sum of about One Million, Four Hundred and Fourteen Thousand, Two Hundred and Ten Naira (N1,414,210.00) from one Okorie Cassandra Anurika in the false pretence that you are investing the said sum in a vast Food Processing /Storage Company that has the capacity to pay 70% interest to investors and with intent to defraud projected same on social media platforms to induce members of the public, and Nig thereby commit an offence contrary to and punishable under section 1 (1) (c) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.”

Recall that Ovaioza Yunusa was arrested by the police on April 28 after several investors claimed she swindled them while living lavishly.

When she is arraigned, she will have the leverage to admit or deny the 28 count charges.