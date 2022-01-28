Court Grants Jaruma Bail In Alleged Defamation Case

A well known aphrodisiac seller, Hauwa Muhammed, also known as Jaruma, has been granted bail in a case bordering on alleged falsehood against a business man, Ned Nwoko.

A judge of the Upper Area Court,Zuba , Ismaila Abdullahi, who had remanded Jaruma on Monday, granted her bail on Friday but with conditions including the provision of a Grade 12 surety.

Nwoko had claimed that Jaruma defamed his character and that of his wife through her social media account.

In granting the bail, Abdullahi made it clear that Jaruma was remanded so as to ensure her availability in court.

“The court did not remand her in custody as a punitive means to penalise the defendant but to make her present and answer to her case. By this, I shall be quick to point out that the charge against the defendant is bailable but not ordinary.

“I hereby grant her bail on the following conditions: That the surety must be a level 12 civil servant working within the FCT. Also, all the parties involved in the case should stay from anything that would be prejudicial to the case,” he added.

Matter was adjourned to February 23 for hearing.