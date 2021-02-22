Court Grants N70m Bail To Okorocha’s Aides

30 SHARES Share Tweet

Following their arraignment on Monday, a magistrate’s court in Owerri, Imo State, has granted N5 million bond bail to each of the 14 arrested aides of former Governor Rochas Okorocha.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the police in Imo had arraigned the aides, including the governor’s aide-de-camp, Eberendu Chiimechefulem, and his legislative aide, Steve Asinuobi, for alleged disturbance of peace and destruction of government seal at Royal Spring Palm Estate, Owerri, on Sunday.

The other aides are Ebere Nwoke, Basil MBA, Ebuka Samuel, Darlington Ibekewe, Obasi Goodluck, Nwaiwu Ndubuisi, Ekpendu Peace, and Ebere Nwokeobi.

While Eddy Onyema was the leading counsel for the defendants, E.S Ibechem was the prosecutor.

The suspects are being prosecuted on six-count charge bordering on conspiracy, breach of public peace, possession of firearms, disturbance to a lawful order, unlawful destruction of official seal of the Imo State Government and defamatory action on social media against the governor of Imo State with the intent to injure the reputation of the state government and the person of the governor.

Ruling on the bail application made for their release, the presiding Judge, B.U Adikaibe, requested amongst others that a traditional ruler in the state must stand in as a surety for each of the defendants.

The suspects, led by former Governor Okorocha, were said to have forcefully gained access to the Royal Spring Palm Hotels and Apartment which was sealed off last week by the Imo State government.

The property which is said to belong to Okoracha’s wife, was seized on the grounds that it was built with money stolen from the state government’s coffers.