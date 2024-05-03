Court Halts Implementation Of New Electricity Tariff For Band A Consumers

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A Federal High Court in Kano has issued an order, halting the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) from enforcing the newly proposed electricity tariff for Band A consumers.

Presiding Judge Abdullahi Liman, ruling on an ex parte motion on Thursday, issued an interim order, restraining NERC and KEDCO from proceeding with the tariff hike until the motion on notice filed before it is heard and determined.

Advertisement

The court’s order further prohibited the defendants from intimidating or threatening to disconnect the electricity supply of the applicants for their non-acceptance of the increased tariff.

The legal action, marked FHC/KN/CS/144/2024, was filed by Super Sack Company Limited and BBY Sacks Limited, alongside other notable entities including Mama Sannu Industries Limited, Dala Foods Nigeria Limited, Tofa Textile Limited, and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Limited (MAN).

The motion ex-parte was presented by AbubakarMahmoud, legal counsel to the plaintiffs.

The background to the case stems from NERC’s approval on April 3 for an increase in electricity tariff for customers categorized under Band A.

Advertisement

According to the commission, consumers in this category, who receive 20 hours of electricity supply daily, were slated to begin paying N225 per kilowatt (kW), from April 3, marking an increase from the previous rate of N66.

However, the abrupt tariff hike has been met with widespread disapproval, with the House of Representatives and various stakeholders calling on NERC to suspend the implementation of the new tariff pending further consultations and considerations.