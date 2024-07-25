Court Halts Verification Exercise For Ex-PHCN Workers’ Severance Allowance

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Industrial Court in Ibadan has restrained the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE) and other respondents from conducting a verification exercise for the payment of 16-month severance benefits to former Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) workers.

Justice Muhammed Yakubu gave the order while ruling on an application for an interlocutory injunction filed by the ex-PHCN workers through their counsel, Mr. Kunle Abombola, against the defendants.

Advertisement

The judge held that the claimants had proven that they would suffer more if the verification exercise continued and that they would not be adequately compensated.

“The application is granted, and I resolve the issue in favour of the applicants, and I make no order as to cost,” the judge ruled.

The court ordered all parties to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the case and adjourned until October 25 for an accelerated hearing.

This decision comes after ex-PHCN workers filed a suit challenging the verification exercise. The claimants, who were disengaged on October 31, 2013, when PHCN was privatized and unbundled, instituted the case after discovering that their severance allowances fell short of what was agreed upon.

Advertisement

They alleged that the verification exercise conducted by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) failed to comply with the Sumonu committee report agreement.

The ex-PHCN workers are seeking the court’s order to compel the defendants to pay their severance allowances in line with the agreement of the Sumonu committee report, which embodies the aggregate of their benefits.

The respondents in the suit include the National Council on Privatisation (NCP), Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO), National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), and Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Company (SSAEAC).

The defendants who filed the suit on behalf of other former PHCN workers are Gbenga Oduwole, Joseph Babatunde, Michael Borokini, Adeniyi Siyanbola, and Ajayi Olusola.

The court has adjourned the matter until October 25 for further hearing.