Court Jails Mechanic 12 Months For Fraud

One Adebayo Muhammed Bolaji, a 27-year-old mechanic has been sentenced to twelve months imprisonment.

He was sentenced on Thursday by Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar of Kwara State High Court, for offences bordering on cybercrime and possession of fraudulent funds.

Adebayo, an indigene of Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State, started his journey into the Nigerian Correctional Centre on September 15, 2022.

The EFCC had received an intelligence about the activities of some internet fraudsters operating along Airport Road, Ilorin where he was arrested along with others.

He was later arraigned before the court on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 by the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC on a two-count charge.

Count 2 of the charge reads: “That you, Adebayo Muhamed Bolaji, sometime in the month of September 2021 and September 2022 in Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court knowingly had under your control the sum of N3, 200,000 (Three Million, Two Hundred Thousand Naira) through your bank account number 2011025023 domiciled with Kuda Microfinance Bank Ltd, reasonably suspected to have been unlawfully obtained and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 319A of the Penal Code”

He pleaded guilty to the charge, and following his confessional statement and the evidence of the prosecution, Justice Abdulgafar convicted and sentenced Adebayo to six months suspended sentence.

The judge also ordered that the convict’s Toyota Camry, one iPhone 13 and the sum of $520 (Five Hundred and Twenty United States Dollars) which he brought as restitution be forfeited to the Federal Government.