Court Jails Mother, Son For Squandered N5K Million On Bet9ja And Claiming Money Stolen By Betting Company

134 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

One Oluwayemisi Samuel and her Son, Joshua Samuel, have bagged jail terms after squandering their money on Bet9ja and raising false alarm in a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Advertisement

They were arraigned by the Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC, before Justice A.A Bello of the Kaduna State High Court on separate one count charge each bordering on false information.

Oluwayemisi and Joshua squandered the sum of N5,600,000 on sport betting and caused a false petition to be sent to the EFCC, alleging that the money was fraudulently withdrawn from their Opay account.

According to them, the money was sent to a sport betting account without their authorisation by an unknown individual.

They pleaded guilty to the charges. In view of their pleas, prosecution counsel N. Salele urged the court to convict them accordingly.

Justice Bello however convicted and sentenced both defendants to 7 years imprisonment each with an option of N 150,000 fine.