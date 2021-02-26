Court Mourns As Former Chief Judge Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Former Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Adamu Abdu Kafarati , has passed on following a cardiac arrest.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday, signed by the Chief Information Officer, Federal High Court of Nigeria, Catherine Oby Nwandu and made available to THE WHISTLER.

“With great sadness, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honorable Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, regrets to announce the sudden death of the former Chief Judge of this honorable court; Honorable Justice ADAMU ABDU KAFARATI who passed on last night at about 7:30 pm being 25th February, 2021 after his usual evening Magrib Prayer in Abuja. The Late Justice died of Cardiac arrest,” the statement partly read.

Justice Tsoho described the demise of late Justice Adamu as a great loss to the nation and to the justice sector.

“The pain of the exit of Late Justice Adamu Abdu Kafarati will be felt by the court and as well as the country at large,” he said.

The court noted that the deceased would be buried in line with Islamic rites, adding that “the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Judges of the court, the entire Management and staff of the court commiserate with the family of the deceased.”

The statement further reads: “Born on the 25th of July, 1954 at Kwami, Gombe State, he was appointed to the Federal High Court Bench on 31st October, 1991.

“He became the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court on 16th September, 2017 and was confirmed as the substantive Chief Judge on 19th June, 2018.

“Late Justice Kafarati retired from the Federal High Court Bench on the 25th July, 2019.

“The burial arrangements will be done according to Islamic rites as follows:

“Funeral Prayer: Salat Al-Janazah Prayers.

“Venue: National Mosque Abuja.

“Time: 2pm Prompt.

“Internment: National Cemetery Gudu, Abuja.”