Court, Not Politics Should Decide El-Rufai’s Case, Says Baba-Ahmed

Former Special Adviser on Political Matters to Bola Tinubu, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has said the allegations surrounding ex-Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai should be subjected to judicial scrutiny rather than dismissed as political disputes.

Baba-Ahmed made the remarks on Tuesday while speaking on Channels Television’s programme Political Paradigm.

“I’d say that the simpler way to go about this is put all these allegations on the table. They are legal issues, from the allegations of corruption against Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to the allegations that Mallam Nuhu Ribadu… to the allegation of imported, poisoned chemicals.

“All these weighty issues must be brought at the disposal of the judicial process, and we must know what the truths or otherwise of these allegations are; we cannot sweep them on the grounds that this is politics, it’s not good enough,” he said.

His comments come amid a public rift between El-Rufai and Ribadu, which has triggered political and legal tensions.

El-Rufai alleged that Ribadu ordered his “abduction” at the Abuja airport, claiming associates had tapped Ribadu’s phone and heard the NSA directing security operatives to take him into custody.

He also accused the NSA of influencing investigations by anti-corruption bodies and the Kaduna State Assembly, alleging a political motive linked to a possible 2031 presidential ambition.

The former governor also raised concerns about the alleged procurement of thallium sulphate by the Office of the National Security Adviser, calling for clarification in the interest of transparency.

Ribadu has denied the claims, describing the alleged presidential ambition as baseless and insisting that anti-corruption agencies operate independently.

Reacting to the development, Baba-Ahmed expressed concern over the deteriorating relationship between El-Rufai and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, describing the situation as troubling for the country’s political culture.

“I am extremely saddened by the development. I know both gentlemen and how deep their personal relationship was, and I see one of the poisonous elements of our politics.

“If you can actually poison a relationship with this nature this deeply, then we are in very serious trouble… it is very saddening to see this relationship just simply degenerate to a point that their personal relationship is now so poisoned that nobody thinks about the consequences… we are dealing with a situation of two friends threatening to take legal action against each other,” he said.

THE WHISTLER reports that the fallout marks a dramatic shift from a decades-long alliance. During the administration of Olusegun Obasanjo (1999–2007), both men were prominent members of the reformist team often called the “Obasanjo Boys,” with Ribadu leading the EFCC and El-Rufai serving as FCT Minister.

Their bond extended beyond politics, including close personal ties and mutual support throughout El-Rufai’s tenure as Kaduna governor (2015–2023).

Offering a personal view on how El-Rufai could handle the controversy, he said, “Mallam El-Rufai by character is a very difficult person to advise. If I were to advise El-Rufai, there are so few fronts that you’d fight. So try and limit the damage, focus your attention on getting yourself cleaned up on allegations that you stole money from the people.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government, through the Department of State Service (DSS), has filed a three-count cybercrime charge against El-Rufai at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The former Kaduna State Governor was at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Abuja on Monday over ongoing investigations into alleged corruption during his tenure.