Court of Appeal Adjourns PDP Convention Dispute Indefinitely

On Wednesday, March 11, 2026, the Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan adjourned indefinitely the legal dispute over the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) 2025 national convention.

The appellate court also granted the parties leave to resolve the dispute amicably outside the courtroom. During proceedings, the panel of justices advised the parties to explore a peaceful settlement and urged counsel to provide proper guidance to their clients to facilitate a resolution.

The court further noted that if the parties fail to reach an agreement, they are at liberty to return for further proceedings. Judges also cautioned lawyers to be mindful of time, particularly in view of the recently released electoral timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This follows a recent Court of Appeal ruling in Abuja that invalidated the PDP’s Ibadan elective convention, which had produced Kabiru Turaki (SAN) as National Chairman.

The lower court had granted all reliefs sought by the plaintiffs, including restraining INEC from recognising the outcome of the convention, a decision that triggered ongoing disputes within the party.

The adjournment in Ibadan today underscores the judiciary’s preference for mediation and dialogue in politically sensitive matters and highlights the need for the PDP to resolve its internal leadership crisis ahead of the 2027 general elections.