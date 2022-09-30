Court Of Appeal Backs Governor Umahi’s Senatorial Ticket

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Friday held that Governor David Umahi is the All Progressives Congress’s senatorial candidate for Ebonyi South.

The appellate court also dismissed the arguments of Princess Ann Agom-Eze who insisted that she is APC’s candidate for the zone.

Recall that Mrs Agom-eze came second in the senatorial primary of the APC that was won by Austin Umahi, the younger brother of Gov Umahi in May 28, 2022.

The governor had contested the APC presidential primary in Abuja but lost out.

His younger brother who won the senatorial primary was said to have returned his ticket to the governor.

But the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, frowned on the development.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that an Abakaliki Federal High Court faulted the duo while affirming Agom-Eze as the rightful candidate of the APC.

The lower court also ordered a fresh primary within 14 days.

The poll which held on July 31 was eventually won by Governor Umahi.

But following the lower court’s decision, Agom-Eze appealed the decision seeking a restraining order against a fresh primary.

On Friday, the Court of Appeal set aside the lower court’s judgment, saying that since the fresh primary was observed with relevant stakeholders, the senatorial candidacy of Governor Umahi stands.